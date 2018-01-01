You are here » Home
Birla Cotsyn India Ltd.
|BSE: 533006
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BIRLACOT
|ISIN Code: INE655I01024
|
BSE
15:18 | 12 Mar
|
0.08
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.08
|
HIGH
0.08
|
LOW
0.08
|
NSE
15:52 | 08 Mar
|
Birla Cotsyn India Ltd
|OPEN
|0.08
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.08
|VOLUME
|1049932
|52-Week high
|0.09
|52-Week low
|0.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.08
|Sell Qty
|10054392.00
Filter:
Birla Cotsyn India Ltd. (BIRLACOT) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Jun '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|95.63
|99.75
|107.51
|93.63
|343.69
|Other Income
|9.76
|0.94
|3.19
|3.98
|4.41
|Total Income
|105.39
|100.70
|115.64
|97.61
|348.10
|Total Expenditure
|106.57
|101.60
|212.86
|108.17
|433.11
|Operating Profit
|-1.18
|-0.90
|-97.22
|-10.56
|-85.00
|Interest
|73.42
|62.56
|53.46
|36.47
|53.56
|Gross Profit
|-74.60
|-63.47
|-150.68
|-47.03
|-138.56
|Depreciation
|13.67
|13.76
|13.73
|7.52
|12.40
|PBT
|-88.27
|-77.22
|-164.41
|-54.55
|-139.69
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-88.27
|-77.22
|-164.41
|-54.55
|-139.69
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-0.08
|-0.01
|-99.33
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-88.19
|-77.21
|-65.08
|-54.55
|-139.69
|Equity Share Capital
|266.86
|266.86
|266.86
|266.86
|266.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-506.02
|-417.75
|-340.53
|0.00
|-96.17
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.29
|-0.62
|-0.20
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|219.94
|217.44
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.42
|81.48
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.21
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.37
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|46.93
|40.43
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|81.79
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.59
|15.15
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
