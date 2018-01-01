JUST IN
Birla Cotsyn India Ltd.

BSE: 533006 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BIRLACOT ISIN Code: INE655I01024
Birla Cotsyn India Ltd. (BIRLACOT) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Jun '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 95.63 99.75 107.51 93.63 343.69
Other Income 9.76 0.94 3.19 3.98 4.41
Total Income 105.39 100.70 115.64 97.61 348.10
Total Expenditure 106.57 101.60 212.86 108.17 433.11
Operating Profit -1.18 -0.90 -97.22 -10.56 -85.00
Interest 73.42 62.56 53.46 36.47 53.56
Gross Profit -74.60 -63.47 -150.68 -47.03 -138.56
Depreciation 13.67 13.76 13.73 7.52 12.40
PBT -88.27 -77.22 -164.41 -54.55 -139.69
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -88.27 -77.22 -164.41 -54.55 -139.69
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items -0.08 -0.01 -99.33 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -88.19 -77.21 -65.08 -54.55 -139.69
Equity Share Capital 266.86 266.86 266.86 266.86 266.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -506.02 -417.75 -340.53 0.00 -96.17
EPS
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.29 -0.62 -0.20 -0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 219.94 217.44
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 82.42 81.48
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 9
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.21
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 3.37
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 46.93 40.43
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 81.79
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 17.59 15.15
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
