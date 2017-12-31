You are here » Home
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 522105
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE372E01025
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
6.73
|
-0.10
(-1.46%)
|
OPEN
6.72
|
HIGH
7.05
|
LOW
6.71
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of a wide range of precision AT3 Class tool holders, HSK tooling, Expanding Mandrels and Sleeves besides advanced products like hydro grip and shrink fit CMC tooling. The company is having their manufacturing facility located at Aurangabad.
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|45.98
|35.81
|28.4
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.19
|78.95
|Total Income
|46.32
|36
|28.67
|Total Expenses
|42.87
|31.4
|36.53
|Operating Profit
|3.46
|4.6
|-24.78
|Net Profit
|0.8
|1.3
|-38.46
|Equity Capital
|10.53
|10.53
| -
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.44%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.93%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|75.72%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|32.74%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|127.36%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.71
|
|7.05
|Week Low/High
|6.58
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|6.58
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.08
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.86
|
|125.00
