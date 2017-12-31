JUST IN
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 522105 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE372E01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 6.73 -0.10
(-1.46%)
OPEN

6.72

 HIGH

7.05

 LOW

6.71
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Birla Precision Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Birla Precision Technologies Ltd.

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of a wide range of precision AT3 Class tool holders, HSK tooling, Expanding Mandrels and Sleeves besides advanced products like hydro grip and shrink fit CMC tooling. The company is having their manufacturing facility located at Aurangabad. Birla Precision Technologies Ltd was inc...> More

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.10
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 67.30
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 45.98 35.81 28.4
Other Income 0.34 0.19 78.95
Total Income 46.32 36 28.67
Total Expenses 42.87 31.4 36.53
Operating Profit 3.46 4.6 -24.78
Net Profit 0.8 1.3 -38.46
Equity Capital 10.53 10.53 -
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bemco Hydraulics 180.40 4.67 39.51
Rapicut Carbides 68.00 -0.58 36.52
Solitaire Mach. 78.10 -0.51 35.46
Birla Precision 6.73 -1.46 35.43
G G Dandekar 71.95 -1.98 34.54
Rishi Laser 29.15 -2.83 26.79
G G Engineering 57.00 8.99 23.88
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.47
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.26
Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.44% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.81% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.93% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 75.72% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 32.74% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 127.36% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Birla Precision Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.71
7.05
Week Low/High 6.58
7.00
Month Low/High 6.58
8.00
YEAR Low/High 3.08
12.00
All TIME Low/High 1.86
125.00

