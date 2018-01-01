JUST IN
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd.

BSE: 511607 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE814E01018
BSE LIVE 15:15 | 06 Nov Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.53
CLOSE 1.46
VOLUME 12470
52-Week high 2.38
52-Week low 1.46
P/E 18.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.46
Sell Qty 3856.00

About Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd.

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd is one of the leading companies in the field of educational services. The company provides end to end solutions in sales and services of various educational products to various educational institutes and government organisations. They have created their own niche through reliable, budget friendly and ethical approaches. The company's services include ICT and Multimedia ...> More

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 46.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2016 Dec 2015 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.09 0.51 -82.35
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.51 82.35
Net Profit -0.56 -1.36 58.82
Equity Capital 20.95 20.95 -
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Greycells Edu. 41.80 -5.00 33.06
Sylph Education 7.45 0.00 11.18
Golden Crest 15.90 4.81 8.35
Birla Shloka 1.46 0.00 3.06
DMC Educat. 0.70 -4.11 2.33
ACE Edu. 2.17 0.00 1.99
Vantage Knowledg 5.11 0.00 1.72
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.64
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.53% -0.55%
1 Month NA NA -1.09% -0.52%
3 Month NA NA 2.10% 1.31%
6 Month NA NA 5.49% 4.69%
1 Year -34.23% NA 17.20% 16.51%
3 Year -52.75% NA 17.27% 18.77%

Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.46
1.53
Week Low/High 0.00
1.53
Month Low/High 0.00
1.53
YEAR Low/High 1.46
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.66
94.00

