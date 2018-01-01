You are here » Home
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd.
|BSE: 511607
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE814E01018
|
BSE
LIVE
15:15 | 06 Nov
|
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.46
|VOLUME
|12470
|52-Week high
|2.38
|52-Week low
|1.46
|P/E
|18.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.46
|Sell Qty
|3856.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|18.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd.
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd is one of the leading companies in the field of educational services. The company provides end to end solutions in sales and services of various educational products to various educational institutes and government organisations. They have created their own niche through reliable, budget friendly and ethical approaches.
The company's services include ICT and Multimedia ...> More
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - Financial Results
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - Peer Group
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.53%
|-0.55%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.09%
|-0.52%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.10%
|1.31%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.49%
|4.69%
|1 Year
|-34.23%
|NA
|17.20%
|16.51%
|3 Year
|-52.75%
|NA
|17.27%
|18.77%
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.46
|
|1.53
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.53
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.53
|YEAR Low/High
|1.46
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.66
|
|94.00
Quick Links for Birla Shloka Edutech: