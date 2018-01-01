You are here » Home
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd.
|BSE: 511607
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE814E01018
|
BSE
15:15 | 06 Nov
|
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
|OPEN
|1.53
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.46
|VOLUME
|12470
|52-Week high
|2.32
|52-Week low
|1.46
|P/E
|18.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.46
|Sell Qty
|3856.00
|OPEN
|1.53
|CLOSE
|1.46
|VOLUME
|12470
|52-Week high
|2.32
|52-Week low
|1.46
|P/E
|18.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.46
|Sell Qty
|3856.00
Filter:
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd. (BIRLASHLOKA) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Mar '12
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.08
|6.94
|63.63
|223.56
|222.86
|Other Income
|4.99
|0.70
|1.44
|1.64
|1.06
|Total Income
|5.07
|7.65
|65.07
|225.20
|223.92
|Total Expenditure
|3.83
|4.41
|60.16
|210.60
|210.68
|Operating Profit
|1.23
|3.24
|4.91
|14.61
|13.24
|Interest
|0.12
|0.92
|4.16
|4.05
|2.82
|Gross Profit
|1.11
|2.32
|0.76
|10.56
|10.42
|Depreciation
|3.30
|5.98
|8.17
|5.40
|4.08
|PBT
|-2.19
|-3.66
|-7.42
|5.15
|6.34
|Tax
|0.00
|0.23
|-4.14
|0.10
|2.08
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-2.19
|-3.89
|-3.28
|5.05
|4.26
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-2.19
|-3.89
|-3.28
|5.05
|4.26
|Equity Share Capital
|20.95
|20.95
|20.95
|20.95
|20.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|78.37
|80.56
|84.52
|87.81
|81.05
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|-1.86
|-1.57
|2.41
|2.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.74
|1.74
|1.74
|1.78
|1.55
|Share Holding (%)
|82.97
|82.97
|82.97
|84.95
|74.24
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.21
|0.21
|0
|0.18
|0.45
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|57.69
|57.69
|0.00
|57.25
|83.40
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|9.82
|9.82
|0.00
|8.62
|21.48
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.15
|0.15
|0.36
|0.13
|0.09
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|42.31
|42.31
|100.00
|42.75
|16.60
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|7.21
|7.21
|17.03
|6.43
|4.28
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
