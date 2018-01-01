JUST IN
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd.

BSE: 511607 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE814E01018
BSE 15:15 | 06 Nov Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
OPEN 1.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.46
VOLUME 12470
52-Week high 2.32
52-Week low 1.46
P/E 18.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.46
Sell Qty 3856.00
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd. (BIRLASHLOKA) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13 Mar '12
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.08 6.94 63.63 223.56 222.86
Other Income 4.99 0.70 1.44 1.64 1.06
Total Income 5.07 7.65 65.07 225.20 223.92
Total Expenditure 3.83 4.41 60.16 210.60 210.68
Operating Profit 1.23 3.24 4.91 14.61 13.24
Interest 0.12 0.92 4.16 4.05 2.82
Gross Profit 1.11 2.32 0.76 10.56 10.42
Depreciation 3.30 5.98 8.17 5.40 4.08
PBT -2.19 -3.66 -7.42 5.15 6.34
Tax 0.00 0.23 -4.14 0.10 2.08
Net Profit/(Loss) -2.19 -3.89 -3.28 5.05 4.26
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -2.19 -3.89 -3.28 5.05 4.26
Equity Share Capital 20.95 20.95 20.95 20.95 20.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 78.37 80.56 84.52 87.81 81.05
EPS
Basic EPS -1.05 -1.86 -1.57 2.41 2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 1.74 1.74 1.74 1.78 1.55
Share Holding (%) 82.97 82.97 82.97 84.95 74.24
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.21 0.21 0 0.18 0.45
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 57.69 57.69 0.00 57.25 83.40
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 9.82 9.82 0.00 8.62 21.48
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.15 0.15 0.36 0.13 0.09
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 42.31 42.31 100.00 42.75 16.60
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 7.21 7.21 17.03 6.43 4.28
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
