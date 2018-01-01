JUST IN
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd.

BSE: 511607 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE814E01018
BSE 15:15 | 06 Nov Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd
OPEN 1.53
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.46
VOLUME 12470
52-Week high 2.32
52-Week low 1.46
P/E 18.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.46
Sell Qty 3856.00
Birla Shloka Edutech Ltd. (BIRLASHLOKA) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Industry House
159 Churchgate Reclamation
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-61748282
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - pro@shlokaybg.com
Head Office Melstar House
G-4 MIDC Cross Road-A
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-022-33067777
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

