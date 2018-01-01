JUST IN
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd.

BSE: 503823 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE646O01013
BSE LIVE 15:01 | 29 Jan Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 7.50
52-Week low 3.87
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd.

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972. The company was promoted by Birla Bombay Pvt Ltd, Birla International Pvt Ltd, Zenith Ltd and Godavari Corporation Ltd. The company was previously known as Transasia Carpets Ltd. It manufactures Carpets and Woollen Yarn at their manufacturing unit located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh....> More

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -147.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2017 Mar 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.47 0.7 -32.86
Other Income -
Total Income 0.47 0.7 -32.86
Total Expenses 0.63 0.79 -20.25
Operating Profit -0.16 -0.08 -100
Net Profit -0.3 -0.22 -36.36
Equity Capital 2.84 2.84 -
> More on Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Financials Results

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jaihind Synth 2.82 -2.76 2.41
Sudar Industries 1.02 -4.67 2.30
Pacific Cotspin 0.56 0.00 2.18
Birla Trans.Carp 7.50 0.00 2.13
Nutricircle 73.00 2.82 1.97
United Textiles 6.17 4.93 1.85
Gupta Synthetics 2.36 -4.84 1.73
> More on Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Peer Group

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.79
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.93
Mutual Funds 0.16
Indian Public 37.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.61
> More on Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.01% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.57% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.95% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.60% 16.05%
3 Year -76.96% NA 16.66% 18.31%

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.50
7.50
Week Low/High 0.00
7.50
Month Low/High 0.00
7.50
YEAR Low/High 3.87
8.00
All TIME Low/High 3.60
160.00

