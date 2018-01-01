You are here » Home
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd.
|BSE: 503823
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE646O01013
|
BSE
LIVE
15:01 | 29 Jan
|
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|7.50
|52-Week low
|3.87
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|7.50
|52-Week low
|3.87
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.13
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd.
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972. The company was promoted by Birla Bombay Pvt Ltd, Birla International Pvt Ltd, Zenith Ltd and Godavari Corporation Ltd. The company was previously known as Transasia Carpets Ltd. It manufactures Carpets and Woollen Yarn at their manufacturing unit located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh....> More
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2017
|Mar 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.47
|0.7
|-32.86
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.47
|0.7
|-32.86
|Total Expenses
|0.63
|0.79
|-20.25
|Operating Profit
|-0.16
|-0.08
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.3
|-0.22
|-36.36
|Equity Capital
|2.84
|2.84
| -
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - Peer Group
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.01%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.57%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.95%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.60%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|-76.96%
|NA
|16.66%
|18.31%
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.50
|
|7.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.50
|YEAR Low/High
|3.87
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.60
|
|160.00
