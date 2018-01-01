Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972. The company was promoted by Birla Bombay Pvt Ltd, Birla International Pvt Ltd, Zenith Ltd and Godavari Corporation Ltd. The company was previously known as Transasia Carpets Ltd. It manufactures Carpets and Woollen Yarn at their manufacturing unit located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh....> More