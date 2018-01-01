JUST IN
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd.

BSE: 503823 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE646O01013
BSE 15:01 | 29 Jan Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
OPEN 7.50
CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 2
52-Week high 7.50
52-Week low 3.87
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd. (BIRLATRANSCARP) - Company Information

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd

Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972. The company was promoted by Birla Bombay Pvt Ltd, Birla International Pvt Ltd, Zenith Ltd and Godavari Corporation Ltd. The company was previously known as Transasia Carpets Ltd. It manufactures Carpets and Woollen Yarn at their manufacturing unit located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh....> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Director : Arun Singhi
Director : PURUSHOTTAM SHARMA
Director : Raminder Singh Juneja
Additional Director : Satyanarayan Baheti
Additional Director : Harish Kori
AUDITOR : LKM & Co
IND NAME : Textiles - Products
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Plot No 3 & 4 Industrial Area, Sikandrabad,Bulandshahar,Uttar Pradesh-203205
Ph :
WEBSITE : http://www.btclybg.com
E-mail : btclmumbai@rediffmail.com

