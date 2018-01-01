You are here » Home
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd.
|BSE: 503823
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE646O01013
|
BSE
15:01 | 29 Jan
|
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
|OPEN
|7.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|7.50
|52-Week low
|3.87
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.50
|CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|2
|52-Week high
|7.50
|52-Week low
|3.87
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd. (BIRLATRANSCARP) - Company Information
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd
Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd was incorporated in the year 1972. The company was promoted by Birla Bombay Pvt Ltd, Birla International Pvt Ltd, Zenith Ltd and Godavari Corporation Ltd. The company was previously known as Transasia Carpets Ltd. It manufactures Carpets and Woollen Yarn at their manufacturing unit located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh....> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Director :
|Arun Singhi
|Director :
|PURUSHOTTAM SHARMA
|Director :
|Raminder Singh Juneja
|Additional Director :
|Satyanarayan Baheti
|Additional Director :
|Harish Kori
|AUDITOR :
|LKM & Co
|IND NAME :
|Textiles - Products
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Plot No 3 & 4 Industrial Area, Sikandrabad,Bulandshahar,Uttar Pradesh-203205
|Ph :
|WEBSITE : http://www.btclybg.com
|E-mail : btclmumbai@rediffmail.com
