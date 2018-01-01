You are here » Home
Birmingham Thermo-Tech Ltd.
|BSE: 531428
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE782B01013
|
Birmingham Thermo-Tech Ltd. (BIRMINGHAMTHERM) - Company Information
Birmingham Thermo-Tech Ltd
Birmingham Thermo-Tech was incorporated in May '95 as a public limited company. It was promoted by Jenish S Joshi, Shailesh M Joshi and Kashyap Pathak.
The company set up a project to manufacture boilers, industrial fans, burners, heat exchangers, petrol tanks, LPG gas containers and tank, and vessels, at Rakanpur (Mehsana district), Gujarat. It came out with a public issue of 57,50,000 equit...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Shailesh M Joshi
|Managing Director :
|Jenish S Joshi
|Director :
|Shailesh M Joshi
|Director :
|Kashyap P Pathal
|Director :
|Jatin R Patel
|Director :
|Manish Agrawal
|AUDITOR :
|Doctor & Patel
|IND NAME :
|Engineering
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|3 Moon Light Complex 4th Flr, Opp Gurukul Drive-in-Road,Ahmedabad,Gujarat-380052
|Ph :
|WEBSITE :
|E-mail :
