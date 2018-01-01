JUST IN
Birmingham Thermo-Tech Ltd.

BSE: 531428 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE782B01013
Birmingham Thermo-Tech Ltd. (BIRMINGHAMTHERM) - Company Information

Birmingham Thermo-Tech Ltd

Birmingham Thermo-Tech was incorporated in May '95 as a public limited company. It was promoted by Jenish S Joshi, Shailesh M Joshi and Kashyap Pathak. The company set up a project to manufacture boilers, industrial fans, burners, heat exchangers, petrol tanks, LPG gas containers and tank, and vessels, at Rakanpur (Mehsana district), Gujarat. It came out with a public issue of 57,50,000 equit...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Shailesh M Joshi
Managing Director : Jenish S Joshi
Director : Shailesh M Joshi
Director : Kashyap P Pathal
Director : Jatin R Patel
Director : Manish Agrawal
AUDITOR : Doctor & Patel
IND NAME : Engineering
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
3 Moon Light Complex 4th Flr, Opp Gurukul Drive-in-Road,Ahmedabad,Gujarat-380052
Ph :
WEBSITE :
E-mail :

