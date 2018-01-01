Birmingham Thermo-Tech Ltd

Birmingham Thermo-Tech was incorporated in May '95 as a public limited company. It was promoted by Jenish S Joshi, Shailesh M Joshi and Kashyap Pathak. The company set up a project to manufacture boilers, industrial fans, burners, heat exchangers, petrol tanks, LPG gas containers and tank, and vessels, at Rakanpur (Mehsana district), Gujarat. It came out with a public issue of 57,50,000 equit...> More