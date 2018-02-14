Bisil Plast Ltd.
|BSE: 531671
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE214D01021
|BSE 11:01 | 05 Feb
|Bisil Plast Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bisil Plast Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.23
|VOLUME
|5100
|52-Week high
|0.30
|52-Week low
|0.21
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Bisil Plast Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'86 as a private limited company, Bisil Plast was converted into a public limited company in May '92. It was promoted by Sanjay S Shah, Surenderbhai T Shah, Shilaben Shah and Ritaben Shah. The company was set up with the object of manufacturing PVC bottles. However, during the initial years, the company could not produce bottles due to various reasons like shortage of traine...> More
Bisil Plast Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.23
Bisil Plast Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0
|Equity Capital
|5.4
|5.4
|-
Bisil Plast Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vinayak Polycon
|13.08
|4.98
|4.03
|Integ. Thermopl.
|4.47
|0.00
|2.81
|Innocorp
|2.15
|4.88
|1.71
|Bisil Plast
|0.23
|0.00
|1.24
|Aadi Industries
|1.03
|4.04
|1.03
|Arcee Inds.
|1.91
|-4.98
|0.98
|Noble Polymers
|0.44
|0.00
|0.29
Bisil Plast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bisil Plast Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-20.69%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-23.33%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bisil Plast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.23
|
|0.23
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.23
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.23
|YEAR Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|12.00
