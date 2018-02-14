Bisil Plast Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'86 as a private limited company, Bisil Plast was converted into a public limited company in May '92. It was promoted by Sanjay S Shah, Surenderbhai T Shah, Shilaben Shah and Ritaben Shah. The company was set up with the object of manufacturing PVC bottles. However, during the initial years, the company could not produce bottles due to various reasons like shortage of traine...> More