Bisil Plast Ltd.

BSE: 531671 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE214D01021
BSE 11:01 | 05 Feb Bisil Plast Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bisil Plast Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.23
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.23
VOLUME 5100
52-Week high 0.30
52-Week low 0.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bisil Plast Ltd.

Bisil Plast Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'86 as a private limited company, Bisil Plast was converted into a public limited company in May '92. It was promoted by Sanjay S Shah, Surenderbhai T Shah, Shilaben Shah and Ritaben Shah. The company was set up with the object of manufacturing PVC bottles. However, during the initial years, the company could not produce bottles due to various reasons like shortage of traine...> More

Bisil Plast Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bisil Plast Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 5.4 5.4 -
Bisil Plast Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vinayak Polycon 13.08 4.98 4.03
Integ. Thermopl. 4.47 0.00 2.81
Innocorp 2.15 4.88 1.71
Bisil Plast 0.23 0.00 1.24
Aadi Industries 1.03 4.04 1.03
Arcee Inds. 1.91 -4.98 0.98
Noble Polymers 0.44 0.00 0.29
Bisil Plast Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.04
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 93.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.55
Bisil Plast Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -20.69% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -23.33% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bisil Plast Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.23
0.23
Week Low/High 0.00
0.23
Month Low/High 0.00
0.23
YEAR Low/High 0.21
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
12.00

