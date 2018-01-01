BITS Ltd.
|BSE: 526709
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE839A01021
|BSE 13:40 | 05 Feb
|BITS Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BITS Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|378
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|10.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.20
|Buy Qty
|622.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About BITS Ltd.
Promoted by Pradeep Khanna as a division of Jukaso Silk Mills, a partnership concern of the promoter, Bureau of Information Technology Services (I) (BITS) imparts computer education under the banner of Bureau of Information Technology Studies (BITS). The trademark rights and goodwill were transferred by Jukaso Silk Mills to BITS Enterprises in Dec.'92, which in turn assigned the same to the compan...> More
BITS Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|10.00
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.12
Announcement
-
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Board Meeting On 12Th February 2018 - Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of M/S Bits Limited To Consider
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
BITS Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.13
|3.42
|-96.2
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.17
|-70.59
|Total Income
|0.18
|3.59
|-94.99
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|9.57
|-98.33
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-5.99
|100.33
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-5.99
|100.17
|Equity Capital
|22.38
|22.38
|-
BITS Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|CORE Education
|1.77
|-4.84
|20.28
|IEC Education
|3.87
|-4.91
|5.91
|Usha Mart. Edu.
|1.44
|4.35
|3.80
|BITS
|0.20
|0.00
|2.24
|CTIL
|0.63
|-4.55
|1.94
|STG Lifecare
|1.05
|0.00
|1.56
BITS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BITS Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-4.76%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
BITS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.20
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|17.00
