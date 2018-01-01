JUST IN
BITS Ltd.

BSE: 526709 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE839A01021
BSE 13:40 | 05 Feb BITS Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BITS Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 378
52-Week high 0.35
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 10.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.20
Buy Qty 622.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About BITS Ltd.

BITS Ltd

Promoted by Pradeep Khanna as a division of Jukaso Silk Mills, a partnership concern of the promoter, Bureau of Information Technology Services (I) (BITS) imparts computer education under the banner of Bureau of Information Technology Studies (BITS). The trademark rights and goodwill were transferred by Jukaso Silk Mills to BITS Enterprises in Dec.'92, which in turn assigned the same to the compan...> More

BITS Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

BITS Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.13 3.42 -96.2
Other Income 0.05 0.17 -70.59
Total Income 0.18 3.59 -94.99
Total Expenses 0.16 9.57 -98.33
Operating Profit 0.02 -5.99 100.33
Net Profit 0.01 -5.99 100.17
Equity Capital 22.38 22.38 -
BITS Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CORE Education 1.77 -4.84 20.28
IEC Education 3.87 -4.91 5.91
Usha Mart. Edu. 1.44 4.35 3.80
BITS 0.20 0.00 2.24
CTIL 0.63 -4.55 1.94
STG Lifecare 1.05 0.00 1.56
BITS Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.07
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 32.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.14
BITS Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -4.76% NA 17.24% 19.01%

BITS Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.20
0.20
Week Low/High 0.00
0.20
Month Low/High 0.00
0.20
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
17.00

