BITS Ltd.

BSE: 526709 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE839A01021
BSE 13:40 | 05 Feb BITS Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BITS Ltd
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 378
52-Week high 0.34
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 10.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.20
Buy Qty 622.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BITS Ltd. (BITS) - Company Information

BITS Ltd

Promoted by Pradeep Khanna as a division of Jukaso Silk Mills, a partnership concern of the promoter, Bureau of Information Technology Services (I) (BITS) imparts computer education under the banner of Bureau of Information Technology Studies (BITS). The trademark rights and goodwill were transferred by Jukaso Silk Mills to BITS Enterprises in Dec.'92, which in turn assigned the same to the compan...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Director : Ankit Rathi
Managing Director : Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak
Independent Director : Harish Kumar Chauhan
Independent Director : Preeti Sharma
Company Secretary : Sonam Gupta
AUDITOR : Soni Gulati & Co/Sadana & Co
IND NAME : Computers - Education
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
711 7th Flr, No 27 Barakhamba Road,New Delhi,New Delhi-110001
Ph : 91-011-23243611/23243599
WEBSITE : http://www.bits.net.in
E-mail : bitsltd@gmail.com

