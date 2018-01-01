BITS Ltd.
|BSE: 526709
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE839A01021
|BSE 13:40 | 05 Feb
|BITS Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BITS Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|378
|52-Week high
|0.34
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|10.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.20
|Buy Qty
|622.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|10.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
BITS Ltd. (BITS) - Company Information
Promoted by Pradeep Khanna as a division of Jukaso Silk Mills, a partnership concern of the promoter, Bureau of Information Technology Services (I) (BITS) imparts computer education under the banner of Bureau of Information Technology Studies (BITS). The trademark rights and goodwill were transferred by Jukaso Silk Mills to BITS Enterprises in Dec.'92, which in turn assigned the same to the compan...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Director :
|Ankit Rathi
|Managing Director :
|Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak
|Independent Director :
|Harish Kumar Chauhan
|Independent Director :
|Preeti Sharma
|Company Secretary :
|Sonam Gupta
|AUDITOR :
|Soni Gulati & Co/Sadana & Co
|IND NAME :
|Computers - Education
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|711 7th Flr, No 27 Barakhamba Road,New Delhi,New Delhi-110001
|Ph : 91-011-23243611/23243599
|WEBSITE : http://www.bits.net.in
|E-mail : bitsltd@gmail.com
Quick Links for BITS:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices