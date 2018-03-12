JUST IN
BKV Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519500 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE356C01022
BSE 12:45 | 12 Mar 1.57 0.07
(4.67%)
OPEN

1.57

 HIGH

1.57

 LOW

1.57
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan BKV Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About BKV Industries Ltd.

BKV Industries Ltd

BKV Industries Ltd, formerly known as Bommidala Aquamarine Limited was incorporated as a Public limited company with an aim to promote an aquaculture related industrial project. It has identified shrimp culture as the most progressive and profitable business venture. The company is promoted by the Bommidala Family, who are in various business lines for over four decades. Bommidala Aquamarine...> More

BKV Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 14.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BKV Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.07 0.07 0
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.08 0.08 0
Total Expenses 0.06 0.05 20
Operating Profit 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Net Profit 0.01 0.02 -50
Equity Capital 1.54 1.54 -
BKV Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rajas. Gases 4.94 0.00 2.65
Ace Tours 2.08 0.00 2.64
Lynx Machinery 41.30 4.96 2.48
BKV Industries 1.57 4.67 2.42
Indrayani Bio 5.78 4.90 2.10
MMS Infra. 2.19 4.78 1.92
SIP Inds. 3.97 0.00 1.86
BKV Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.04
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.27
Indian Public 24.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.45
BKV Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

BKV Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.57
1.57
Week Low/High 0.00
1.57
Month Low/High 1.50
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.43
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.26
23.00

