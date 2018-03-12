BKV Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519500
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE356C01022
|BSE 12:45 | 12 Mar
|1.57
|
0.07
(4.67%)
|
OPEN
1.57
|
HIGH
1.57
|
LOW
1.57
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BKV Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.57
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.50
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|2.00
|52-Week low
|1.43
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About BKV Industries Ltd.
BKV Industries Ltd, formerly known as Bommidala Aquamarine Limited was incorporated as a Public limited company with an aim to promote an aquaculture related industrial project. It has identified shrimp culture as the most progressive and profitable business venture. The company is promoted by the Bommidala Family, who are in various business lines for over four decades. Bommidala Aquamarine...> More
BKV Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.11
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|14.27
Announcement
-
Board Meeting Notice For Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31S
-
Investor Complaints Statement Pursuant To Regulation 13 (3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclos
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Second Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2
-
Board Meeting Notice For Unaudited Financial Results For The Second Quarter
And Half Year Ende
-
Certificate From Practicing Company Secretary Under Regulation 40 (9) Of The
SEBI (LORD) R
BKV Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.07
|0.07
|0
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.08
|0.08
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.05
|20
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Equity Capital
|1.54
|1.54
|-
BKV Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rajas. Gases
|4.94
|0.00
|2.65
|Ace Tours
|2.08
|0.00
|2.64
|Lynx Machinery
|41.30
|4.96
|2.48
|BKV Industries
|1.57
|4.67
|2.42
|Indrayani Bio
|5.78
|4.90
|2.10
|MMS Infra.
|2.19
|4.78
|1.92
|SIP Inds.
|3.97
|0.00
|1.86
BKV Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BKV Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
BKV Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.57
|
|1.57
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.57
|Month Low/High
|1.50
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.43
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.26
|
|23.00
Quick Links for BKV Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices