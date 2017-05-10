You are here » Home
Black Rose Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514183
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE761G01016
|
BSE
14:16 | 12 Mar
|
46.75
|
2.20
(4.94%)
|
OPEN
46.40
|
HIGH
46.75
|
LOW
45.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Black Rose Industries Ltd. (BLACKROSEINDUS) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|09-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the ...
|11-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06-09-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsThis is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of ...
|30-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the ...
|29-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the ...
|13-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
|14-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
|08-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
|23-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
|03-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
|29-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
|23-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
