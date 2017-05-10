JUST IN
Black Rose Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514183 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE761G01016
BSE 14:16 | 12 Mar 46.75 2.20
(4.94%)
OPEN

46.40

 HIGH

46.75

 LOW

45.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Black Rose Industries Ltd
Black Rose Industries Ltd. (BLACKROSEINDUS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
09-02-2018 Board Meeting This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the ...
11-12-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
06-09-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsThis is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of ...
30-05-2017 Board Meeting This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the ...
29-05-2017 Board Meeting This is to intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the ...
13-02-2017 Board Meeting Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
08-08-2016 Board Meeting Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
23-05-2016 Board Meeting Audited Results
12-02-2016 Board Meeting Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
03-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
06-08-2015 Board Meeting Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
29-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results
12-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
08-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
27-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
13-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
31-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
08-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
24-07-2013 Board Meeting Black Rose Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board o...
23-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
02-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

