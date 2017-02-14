BLB Ltd

BLB Limited, a leading professionally managed corporate stock broking public limited company of India is incorporated in 1981 and is a corporate member of BSE, DSE, CSE, NSE, UPSE (Kanpur) & OTCEI. It has also acquired Depository Participant status with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). The company is endowed with skilled personnel an...> More