JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » BLB Ltd

BLB Ltd.

BSE: 532290 Sector: Financials
NSE: BLBLIMITED ISIN Code: INE791A01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 5.62 0.21
(3.88%)
OPEN

5.66

 HIGH

5.66

 LOW

5.15
NSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 5.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.40

 HIGH

5.40

 LOW

5.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 5.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.41
VOLUME 2409
52-Week high 9.79
52-Week low 5.15
P/E 187.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 5.66
CLOSE 5.41
VOLUME 2409
52-Week high 9.79
52-Week low 5.15
P/E 187.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About BLB Ltd.

BLB Ltd

BLB Limited, a leading professionally managed corporate stock broking public limited company of India is incorporated in 1981 and is a corporate member of BSE, DSE, CSE, NSE, UPSE (Kanpur) & OTCEI. It has also acquired Depository Participant status with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). The company is endowed with skilled personnel an...> More

BLB Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 187.33
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jul 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

BLB Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 77.41 39.65 95.23
Other Income 0.68 0.88 -22.73
Total Income 78.09 40.53 92.67
Total Expenses 77.1 38.52 100.16
Operating Profit 0.99 2.01 -50.75
Net Profit 0.58 1.46 -60.27
Equity Capital 5.29 5.29 -
> More on BLB Ltd Financials Results

BLB Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Vora Const. 48.00 -4.00 30.96
KARNAVATI FIN. 30.45 5.00 30.60
SKP Securities 69.20 -4.02 30.45
BLB 5.62 3.88 29.73
Onelife Capital 21.90 -4.78 29.26
Bullish Bonds & 81.20 -1.28 29.07
My Money Sec. 28.75 -4.96 28.75
> More on BLB Ltd Peer Group

BLB Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.02
> More on BLB Ltd Share Holding Pattern

BLB Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.23% -6.90% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.17% -7.69% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -35.18% -29.87% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -28.86% -21.74% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -1.40% -9.24% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 29.20% 24.14% 17.24% 19.01%

BLB Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.15
5.66
Week Low/High 5.15
6.00
Month Low/High 5.15
7.00
YEAR Low/High 5.15
10.00
All TIME Low/High 2.19
84.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BLB: