BLB Ltd.
|BSE: 532290
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BLBLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE791A01024
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|5.62
|
0.21
(3.88%)
|
OPEN
5.66
|
HIGH
5.66
|
LOW
5.15
|NSE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|5.40
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.40
|
HIGH
5.40
|
LOW
5.15
|OPEN
|5.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.41
|VOLUME
|2409
|52-Week high
|9.79
|52-Week low
|5.15
|P/E
|187.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.40
|VOLUME
|1430
|52-Week high
|10.00
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|187.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|5.15
|Buy Qty
|750.00
|Sell Price
|5.40
|Sell Qty
|1505.00
|OPEN
|5.66
|CLOSE
|5.41
|VOLUME
|2409
|52-Week high
|9.79
|52-Week low
|5.15
|P/E
|187.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|30
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.40
|VOLUME
|1430
|52-Week high
|10.00
|52-Week low
|4.75
|P/E
|187.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29.73
|Buy Price
|5.15
|Buy Qty
|750.00
|Sell Price
|5.40
|Sell Qty
|1505.00
About BLB Ltd.
BLB Limited, a leading professionally managed corporate stock broking public limited company of India is incorporated in 1981 and is a corporate member of BSE, DSE, CSE, NSE, UPSE (Kanpur) & OTCEI. It has also acquired Depository Participant status with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL). The company is endowed with skilled personnel an...> More
BLB Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|187.33
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jul 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.30
Announcement
-
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Today I.E. On 14Th Day Of February 2017 Inter Alia To Consider And
-
-
Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 14.02.2017 For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For
-
Compliance Of Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulat
-
-
BLB Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|77.41
|39.65
|95.23
|Other Income
|0.68
|0.88
|-22.73
|Total Income
|78.09
|40.53
|92.67
|Total Expenses
|77.1
|38.52
|100.16
|Operating Profit
|0.99
|2.01
|-50.75
|Net Profit
|0.58
|1.46
|-60.27
|Equity Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|-
BLB Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Vora Const.
|48.00
|-4.00
|30.96
|KARNAVATI FIN.
|30.45
|5.00
|30.60
|SKP Securities
|69.20
|-4.02
|30.45
|BLB
|5.62
|3.88
|29.73
|Onelife Capital
|21.90
|-4.78
|29.26
|Bullish Bonds &
|81.20
|-1.28
|29.07
|My Money Sec.
|28.75
|-4.96
|28.75
BLB Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BLB Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|-6.90%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.17%
|-7.69%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-35.18%
|-29.87%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-28.86%
|-21.74%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-1.40%
|-9.24%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|29.20%
|24.14%
|17.24%
|19.01%
BLB Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.15
|
|5.66
|Week Low/High
|5.15
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|5.15
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.15
|
|10.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.19
|
|84.00
Quick Links for BLB:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices