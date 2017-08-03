JUST IN
BLB Ltd.

BSE: 532290 Sector: Financials
NSE: BLBLIMITED ISIN Code: INE791A01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 5.62 0.21
(3.88%)
OPEN

5.66

 HIGH

5.66

 LOW

5.15
NSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 5.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.40

 HIGH

5.40

 LOW

5.15
OPEN 5.66
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.41
VOLUME 2409
52-Week high 9.79
52-Week low 5.15
P/E 187.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 30
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
BLB Ltd. (BLBLIMITED) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
03-08-2017 AGM 16-09-2017 AGM 16.09.2017Board interalia, considered and decide...
12-08-2016 AGM 27-09-2016 AGM 27.09.2016BLB Ltd has informed BSE that the 35th...
19-08-2015 AGM 16-09-2015 AGM 16/09/2015BLB Ltd has informed BSE that the 34th...
18-08-2015 AGM 16-09-2015 AGM 16.09.2015
22-08-2014 AGM 24-09-2014 AGM 24.09.2014BLB Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of...
03-06-2013 AGM 05-08-2013 AGM 05.08.2013BLB Ltd has informed BSE that the 32nd...

