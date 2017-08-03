You are here » Home » » BLB Ltd
BLB Ltd.
|BSE: 532290
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BLBLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE791A01024
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|5.62
|
0.21
(3.88%)
|
OPEN
5.66
|
HIGH
5.66
|
LOW
5.15
|NSE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|5.40
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.40
|
HIGH
5.40
|
LOW
5.15
BLB Ltd. (BLBLIMITED) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|03-08-2017
|AGM
|16-09-2017
|AGM 16.09.2017Board interalia, considered and decide...
|12-08-2016
|AGM
|27-09-2016
|AGM 27.09.2016BLB Ltd has informed BSE that the 35th...
|19-08-2015
|AGM
|16-09-2015
|AGM 16/09/2015BLB Ltd has informed BSE that the 34th...
|18-08-2015
|AGM
|16-09-2015
|AGM 16.09.2015
|22-08-2014
|AGM
|24-09-2014
|AGM 24.09.2014BLB Ltd has submitted to BSE a copy of...
|03-06-2013
|AGM
|05-08-2013
|AGM 05.08.2013BLB Ltd has informed BSE that the 32nd...
