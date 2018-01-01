JUST IN
BLB Ltd.

BSE: 532290 Sector: Financials
NSE: BLBLIMITED ISIN Code: INE791A01024
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 5.62 0.21
(3.88%)
OPEN

5.66

 HIGH

5.66

 LOW

5.15
NSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 5.40 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.40

 HIGH

5.40

 LOW

5.15
BLB Ltd. (BLBLIMITED) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 117.10 59.53 299.16 127.76 70.83
Other Income 2.12 2.15 1.55 0.88 1.03
Total Income 119.22 61.68 300.71 128.64 71.86
Total Expenditure 116.63 59.19 299.38 132.42 75.31
Operating Profit 2.59 2.49 1.33 -3.78 -3.45
Interest 1.33 1.29 0.63 0.24 0.19
Gross Profit 1.26 1.20 0.70 -4.02 -3.64
Depreciation 0.38 0.44 0.42 0.33 0.42
PBT 0.67 0.83 0.78 -2.98 -2.70
Tax 0.34 0.06 0.03 0.03 0.07
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.33 0.77 0.75 -3.01 -2.77
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.33 0.77 0.75 -3.01 -2.77
Equity Share Capital 5.29 5.29 5.29 5.29 5.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 93.47 94.40 94.79 107.96 110.97
EPS
Basic EPS 0.06 0.14 0.14 -0.57 -0.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.73
Share Holding (%) 32.70 32.70 32.70 32.70 32.70
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 3.56 3.56 3.56 3.56 3.56
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 67.30 67.30 67.30 67.30 67.30
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
