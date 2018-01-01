You are here » Home » » BLB Ltd
BLB Ltd.
|BSE: 532290
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BLBLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE791A01024
BLB Ltd. (BLBLIMITED) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|117.10
|59.53
|299.16
|127.76
|70.83
|Other Income
|2.12
|2.15
|1.55
|0.88
|1.03
|Total Income
|119.22
|61.68
|300.71
|128.64
|71.86
|Total Expenditure
|116.63
|59.19
|299.38
|132.42
|75.31
|Operating Profit
|2.59
|2.49
|1.33
|-3.78
|-3.45
|Interest
|1.33
|1.29
|0.63
|0.24
|0.19
|Gross Profit
|1.26
|1.20
|0.70
|-4.02
|-3.64
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.44
|0.42
|0.33
|0.42
|PBT
|0.67
|0.83
|0.78
|-2.98
|-2.70
|Tax
|0.34
|0.06
|0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.33
|0.77
|0.75
|-3.01
|-2.77
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.33
|0.77
|0.75
|-3.01
|-2.77
|Equity Share Capital
|5.29
|5.29
|5.29
|5.29
|5.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|93.47
|94.40
|94.79
|107.96
|110.97
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.06
|0.14
|0.14
|-0.57
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
|Share Holding (%)
|32.70
|32.70
|32.70
|32.70
|32.70
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|3.56
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|67.30
|67.30
|67.30
|67.30
|67.30
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
