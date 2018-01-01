Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.
|BSE: 506197
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: BLISSGVS
|ISIN Code: INE416D01022
|BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar
|183.85
|
-0.30
(-0.16%)
|
OPEN
183.05
|
HIGH
186.25
|
LOW
179.50
|NSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar
|183.50
|
-0.85
(-0.46%)
|
OPEN
188.90
|
HIGH
188.90
|
LOW
178.90
|OPEN
|183.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|184.15
|VOLUME
|42605
|52-Week high
|230.00
|52-Week low
|129.00
|P/E
|38.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,895
|Buy Price
|181.90
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|183.85
|Sell Qty
|27.00
|OPEN
|188.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|184.35
|VOLUME
|102425
|52-Week high
|220.25
|52-Week low
|129.15
|P/E
|38.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,895
|Buy Price
|183.45
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|183.50
|Sell Qty
|81.00
|OPEN
|183.05
|CLOSE
|184.15
|VOLUME
|42605
|52-Week high
|230.00
|52-Week low
|129.00
|P/E
|38.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,895
|Buy Price
|181.90
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|183.85
|Sell Qty
|27.00
|OPEN
|188.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|184.35
|VOLUME
|102425
|52-Week high
|220.25
|52-Week low
|129.15
|P/E
|38.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1895.49
|Buy Price
|183.45
|Buy Qty
|13.00
|Sell Price
|183.50
|Sell Qty
|81.00
About Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.
Incorporated in 1984 as a private limited company Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Ltd commenced its business in 1985. Bliss Chemicals is mainly engaged in manufacturing Chemical based Spermicidal Contraceptives(Vaginal Pessaries) and dealing in chemicals at Palghar in Maharashtra. In 1994 the company introduced a new pharmaceutical products VAGID....> More
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,895
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.54
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.33
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|50.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.66
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|195.88
|231.94
|-15.55
|Other Income
|2.34
|8.07
|-71
|Total Income
|198.22
|240.01
|-17.41
|Total Expenses
|147.83
|187.25
|-21.05
|Operating Profit
|50.4
|52.76
|-4.47
|Net Profit
|25.98
|21.54
|20.61
|Equity Capital
|10.31
|10.31
|-
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indoco Remedies
|240.00
|-0.85
|2211.60
|Claris Lifescien
|396.00
|-0.15
|2160.97
|Sequent Scien.
|83.50
|-1.24
|2035.31
|Bliss GVS Pharma
|183.85
|-0.16
|1895.49
|Hikal
|228.35
|-1.08
|1877.04
|Panacea Biotec
|284.25
|1.14
|1742.45
|Alembic
|60.80
|-0.90
|1623.66
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.21%
|-4.55%
|0.09%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-11.50%
|-10.47%
|-1.53%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|-7.68%
|-9.83%
|1.65%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|9.63%
|11.86%
|5.03%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|26.01%
|26.55%
|16.69%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|32.84%
|43.92%
|16.75%
|18.37%
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|179.50
|
|186.25
|Week Low/High
|179.50
|
|193.00
|Month Low/High
|179.50
|
|214.00
|YEAR Low/High
|129.00
|
|230.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|230.00
Quick Links for Bliss GVS Pharma:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices