Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

BSE: 506197 Sector: Health care
NSE: BLISSGVS ISIN Code: INE416D01022
BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar 183.85 -0.30
(-0.16%)
OPEN

183.05

 HIGH

186.25

 LOW

179.50
NSE LIVE 14:12 | 12 Mar 183.50 -0.85
(-0.46%)
OPEN

188.90

 HIGH

188.90

 LOW

178.90
About Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Incorporated in 1984 as a private limited company Bliss Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals India Ltd commenced its business in 1985. Bliss Chemicals is mainly engaged in manufacturing Chemical based Spermicidal Contraceptives(Vaginal Pessaries) and dealing in chemicals at Palghar in Maharashtra. In 1994 the company introduced a new pharmaceutical products VAGID....> More

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,895
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.54
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.33
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 195.88 231.94 -15.55
Other Income 2.34 8.07 -71
Total Income 198.22 240.01 -17.41
Total Expenses 147.83 187.25 -21.05
Operating Profit 50.4 52.76 -4.47
Net Profit 25.98 21.54 20.61
Equity Capital 10.31 10.31 -
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indoco Remedies 240.00 -0.85 2211.60
Claris Lifescien 396.00 -0.15 2160.97
Sequent Scien. 83.50 -1.24 2035.31
Bliss GVS Pharma 183.85 -0.16 1895.49
Hikal 228.35 -1.08 1877.04
Panacea Biotec 284.25 1.14 1742.45
Alembic 60.80 -0.90 1623.66
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.16
Banks/FIs 0.38
FIIs 7.63
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.78
Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.21% -4.55% 0.09% -0.89%
1 Month -11.50% -10.47% -1.53% -0.86%
3 Month -7.68% -9.83% 1.65% 0.97%
6 Month 9.63% 11.86% 5.03% 4.33%
1 Year 26.01% 26.55% 16.69% 16.11%
3 Year 32.84% 43.92% 16.75% 18.37%

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 179.50
186.25
Week Low/High 179.50
193.00
Month Low/High 179.50
214.00
YEAR Low/High 129.00
230.00
All TIME Low/High 0.04
230.00

