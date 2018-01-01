Bloom Dekor Ltd

Bloom Dekor Ltd.(BDL), the Ahmedabad based company is into manufacture and export of High Pressure Decorative Laminates since October 1994, with an installed capacity of 4.4 Mill.Sq.Mtrs, The company has expanded the capacity by 1 million Sq.Mtrs, from 3.5 Million Sq,Mtr, during the year 2000-01....> More