Bloom Dekor Ltd.
|BSE: 526225
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE253C01013
|BSE 14:34 | 12 Mar
|50.00
|
0.95
(1.94%)
|
OPEN
50.00
|
HIGH
50.00
|
LOW
50.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bloom Dekor Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|50.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|49.05
|VOLUME
|550
|52-Week high
|84.90
|52-Week low
|38.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|49.00
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|50.00
|Sell Qty
|3350.00
About Bloom Dekor Ltd.
Bloom Dekor Ltd.(BDL), the Ahmedabad based company is into manufacture and export of High Pressure Decorative Laminates since October 1994, with an installed capacity of 4.4 Mill.Sq.Mtrs, The company has expanded the capacity by 1 million Sq.Mtrs, from 3.5 Million Sq,Mtr, during the year 2000-01....> More
Bloom Dekor Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|34
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|6.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Jul 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.46
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.71
Bloom Dekor Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|15.19
|16.2
|-6.23
|Other Income
|-0.09
|0.03
|-400
|Total Income
|15.1
|16.23
|-6.96
|Total Expenses
|13.07
|15.89
|-17.75
|Operating Profit
|2.03
|0.34
|497.06
|Net Profit
|0.17
|-1.49
|111.41
|Equity Capital
|6.85
|6.85
|-
Bloom Dekor Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|DRA Consultants
|31.95
|15.97
|35.05
|Walchand People
|118.60
|-4.66
|34.39
|Eastern Gases
|22.90
|4.57
|34.35
|Bloom Dekor
|50.00
|1.94
|34.25
|Prithvi Exchange
|56.00
|5.07
|30.80
|Oriental Trimex
|12.71
|-3.35
|30.28
|Inani Marbles
|18.10
|-2.16
|29.41
Bloom Dekor Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bloom Dekor Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.76%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.66%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.06%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|11.11%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|193.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bloom Dekor Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|50.00
|
|50.00
|Week Low/High
|49.05
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|49.05
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.20
|
|85.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.55
|
|93.00
