Bloom Dekor Ltd.

BSE: 526225 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE253C01013
BSE 14:34 | 12 Mar 50.00 0.95
(1.94%)
OPEN

50.00

 HIGH

50.00

 LOW

50.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bloom Dekor Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bloom Dekor Ltd.

Bloom Dekor Ltd

Bloom Dekor Ltd.(BDL), the Ahmedabad based company is into manufacture and export of High Pressure Decorative Laminates since October 1994, with an installed capacity of 4.4 Mill.Sq.Mtrs, The company has expanded the capacity by 1 million Sq.Mtrs, from 3.5 Million Sq,Mtr, during the year 2000-01....> More

Bloom Dekor Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 30 Jul 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.46
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bloom Dekor Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 15.19 16.2 -6.23
Other Income -0.09 0.03 -400
Total Income 15.1 16.23 -6.96
Total Expenses 13.07 15.89 -17.75
Operating Profit 2.03 0.34 497.06
Net Profit 0.17 -1.49 111.41
Equity Capital 6.85 6.85 -
Bloom Dekor Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
DRA Consultants 31.95 15.97 35.05
Walchand People 118.60 -4.66 34.39
Eastern Gases 22.90 4.57 34.35
Bloom Dekor 50.00 1.94 34.25
Prithvi Exchange 56.00 5.07 30.80
Oriental Trimex 12.71 -3.35 30.28
Inani Marbles 18.10 -2.16 29.41
Bloom Dekor Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.63
Bloom Dekor Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.76% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.66% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.06% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.00% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 11.11% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 193.26% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bloom Dekor Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 50.00
50.00
Week Low/High 49.05
58.00
Month Low/High 49.05
60.00
YEAR Low/High 38.20
85.00
All TIME Low/High 1.55
93.00

