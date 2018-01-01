JUST IN
Bloom Dekor Ltd.

BSE: 526225 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE253C01013
BSE 14:34 | 12 Mar 50.00 0.95
(1.94%)
OPEN

50.00

 HIGH

50.00

 LOW

50.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bloom Dekor Ltd
OPEN 50.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 49.05
VOLUME 550
52-Week high 84.90
52-Week low 41.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 34
Buy Price 49.00
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 50.00
Sell Qty 3350.00
OPEN 50.00
CLOSE 49.05
VOLUME 550
52-Week high 84.90
52-Week low 41.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 34
Buy Price 49.00
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 50.00
Sell Qty 3350.00

Bloom Dekor Ltd. (BLOOMDEKOR) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE RECORD DATE EX-BONUS DATE Ratio
No record found.

