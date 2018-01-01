You are here » Home
Bloom Dekor Ltd.
|BSE: 526225
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE253C01013
|
BSE
14:34 | 12 Mar
|
50.00
|
0.95
(1.94%)
|
OPEN
50.00
|
HIGH
50.00
|
LOW
50.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bloom Dekor Ltd. (BLOOMDEKOR) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD DATE
|EX-BONUS DATE
|Ratio
|No record found.
