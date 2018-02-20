Bloom Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513422
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE373E01015
|BSE LIVE 09:45 | 20 Feb
|5.39
|
0.25
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
5.39
|
HIGH
5.39
|
LOW
5.39
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bloom Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.14
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.39
|52-Week low
|3.90
|P/E
|59.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.39
|Buy Qty
|19300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|59.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bloom Industries Ltd.
Bloom Industries Ltd
Bloom Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.09
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|59.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.42
Bloom Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|-
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|28.57
|Total Income
|0.09
|0.09
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.05
|0.06
|-16.67
|Operating Profit
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-
|Equity Capital
|4.71
|4.71
|-
Bloom Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Chennai Ferrous
|8.15
|0.00
|2.93
|Aditya Ispat
|5.45
|-3.54
|2.92
|Anil Spl Steel
|1.08
|2.86
|2.76
|Bloom Inds.
|5.39
|4.86
|2.54
|P.M. Telelinnks
|2.43
|3.85
|2.45
|Premier Pip.
|3.20
|0.00
|2.27
|Indian Bright St
|18.35
|0.00
|1.84
Bloom Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bloom Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
Bloom Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.39
|
|5.39
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.39
|Month Low/High
|5.14
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.90
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|30.00
