Bloom Industries Ltd.

BSE: 513422 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE373E01015
BSE LIVE 09:45 | 20 Feb 5.39 0.25
(4.86%)
OPEN

5.39

 HIGH

5.39

 LOW

5.39
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bloom Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bloom Industries Ltd.

Bloom Industries Ltd

Bloom Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.09
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 59.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.42
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bloom Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 -
Other Income 0.09 0.07 28.57
Total Income 0.09 0.09 0
Total Expenses 0.05 0.06 -16.67
Operating Profit 0.04 0.03 33.33
Net Profit 0.04 -
Equity Capital 4.71 4.71 -
Bloom Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Chennai Ferrous 8.15 0.00 2.93
Aditya Ispat 5.45 -3.54 2.92
Anil Spl Steel 1.08 2.86 2.76
Bloom Inds. 5.39 4.86 2.54
P.M. Telelinnks 2.43 3.85 2.45
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27
Indian Bright St 18.35 0.00 1.84
Bloom Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.57
Bloom Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.04%

Bloom Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.39
5.39
Week Low/High 0.00
5.39
Month Low/High 5.14
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.90
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
30.00

