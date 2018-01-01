You are here » Home » » Bloom Industries Ltd
Bloom Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 513422
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE373E01015
|BSE 09:45 | 20 Feb
|5.39
|
0.25
(4.86%)
|
OPEN
5.39
|
HIGH
5.39
|
LOW
5.39
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bloom Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|5.39
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.14
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|5.39
|52-Week low
|3.90
|P/E
|59.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|5.39
|Buy Qty
|19300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|59.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Bloom Industries Ltd. (BLOOMINDS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|Reserves
|1.32
|-0.82
|-0.89
|Total Shareholders Funds
|6.35
|4.21
|4.14
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.65
|0.35
|0.41
|Total Debt
|0.65
|0.35
|0.41
|Total Liabilities
|7.00
|4.56
|4.55
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.00
|4.66
|4.66
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.05
|0.01
|Cash and Bank
|0.42
|0.00
|0.05
|Loans and Advances
|6.70
|3.28
|2.95
|Total Current Assets
|7.12
|3.33
|3.01
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.13
|0.29
|0.10
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|6.99
|3.04
|2.91
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|6.99
|4.56
|4.54
