BLS Infotech Ltd

BLS Infotech Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in providing information technology (IT) and IT enabled services. The Companys product is computer software. It also offers computer training and education services. The company was formerly known as Brels Infotech Limited and changed its name to BLS Infotech Ltd in May 2009. BLS Infotech Ltd was incorporated in 1985 and is ba...> More