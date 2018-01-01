JUST IN
BLS International Services Ltd.

BSE: 540073 Sector: IT
NSE: BLS ISIN Code: INE153T01027
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 143.55 -1.45
(-1.00%)
OPEN

146.90

 HIGH

147.95

 LOW

139.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 143.60 -2.35
(-1.61%)
OPEN

149.70

 HIGH

149.70

 LOW

139.00
BLS International Services Ltd. (BLS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT
DATE		 PURPOSE RECORD
DATE		 EX-BONUS
DATE		 RATIO PREMIUM
No record found.

