Blue Blends (India) Ltd

Blue Blends (India), the flagship company of Arya Group was set up in 1982. It is engaged in texturising, twisting, crimping, coning, sizing and dyeing of yarn, weaving of fabrics, and merchant exports, with plants at Murbad, Silvassa, Palghar, Daman, Panoli, etc. At present, the company has 9 weaving looms, 12 texturising machines and a dyeing capacity of 1440 tpa. The company issued and allo...> More