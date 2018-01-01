JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Blue Blends (India) Ltd

Blue Blends (India) Ltd.

BSE: 502761 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BLUEBLENDS ISIN Code: INE113O01014
BSE LIVE 13:16 | 12 Mar 21.80 0.40
(1.87%)
OPEN

22.40

 HIGH

22.40

 LOW

20.45
NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 21.20 -0.70
(-3.20%)
OPEN

22.85

 HIGH

22.85

 LOW

20.85
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 22.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 21.40
VOLUME 9508
52-Week high 64.00
52-Week low 20.45
P/E 8.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 20.50
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 21.80
Sell Qty 199.00
OPEN 22.40
CLOSE 21.40
VOLUME 9508
52-Week high 64.00
52-Week low 20.45
P/E 8.86
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 45
Buy Price 20.50
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 21.80
Sell Qty 199.00

About Blue Blends (India) Ltd.

Blue Blends (India) Ltd

Blue Blends (India), the flagship company of Arya Group was set up in 1982. It is engaged in texturising, twisting, crimping, coning, sizing and dyeing of yarn, weaving of fabrics, and merchant exports, with plants at Murbad, Silvassa, Palghar, Daman, Panoli, etc. At present, the company has 9 weaving looms, 12 texturising machines and a dyeing capacity of 1440 tpa. The company issued and allo...> More

Blue Blends (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   45
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.86
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.76
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Blue Blends (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.12 38.24 -21.23
Other Income 0.2 -
Total Income 30.32 38.24 -20.71
Total Expenses 24.95 32.93 -24.23
Operating Profit 5.37 5.31 1.13
Net Profit 0.93 1.51 -38.41
Equity Capital 21.65 20.59 -
> More on Blue Blends (India) Ltd Financials Results

Blue Blends (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
STL Global 16.75 -3.46 45.98
Kretto Syscon 32.15 0.00 45.81
Salona Cotspin 86.70 -4.99 45.60
Blue Blends (I) 21.80 1.87 44.89
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55
Spentex Inds. 4.84 -2.81 43.45
Bhandari Hosiery 2.95 0.00 43.22
> More on Blue Blends (India) Ltd Peer Group

Blue Blends (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.01
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.41
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 30.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.80
> More on Blue Blends (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Blue Blends (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.15% -16.21% 0.08% -0.87%
1 Month -27.81% -31.28% -1.54% -0.84%
3 Month -25.09% -28.86% 1.64% 0.99%
6 Month -27.21% -30.03% 5.02% 4.35%
1 Year -51.82% -54.01% 16.68% 16.13%
3 Year 56.83% NA 16.74% 18.39%

Blue Blends (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 20.45
22.40
Week Low/High 20.45
26.00
Month Low/High 20.45
32.00
YEAR Low/High 20.45
64.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
120.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Blue Blends (India):