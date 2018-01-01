You are here » Home
Blue Blends (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 502761
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BLUEBLENDS
|ISIN Code: INE113O01014
|
BSE
LIVE
13:16 | 12 Mar
|
21.80
|
0.40
(1.87%)
|
OPEN
22.40
|
HIGH
22.40
|
LOW
20.45
|
NSE
LIVE
13:30 | 12 Mar
|
21.20
|
-0.70
(-3.20%)
|
OPEN
22.85
|
HIGH
22.85
|
LOW
20.85
About Blue Blends (India) Ltd.
Blue Blends (India) Ltd
Blue Blends (India), the flagship company of Arya Group was set up in 1982. It is engaged in texturising, twisting, crimping, coning, sizing and dyeing of yarn, weaving of fabrics, and merchant exports, with plants at Murbad, Silvassa, Palghar, Daman, Panoli, etc. At present, the company has 9 weaving looms, 12 texturising machines and a dyeing capacity of 1440 tpa.
Blue Blends (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Blue Blends (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.12
|38.24
|-21.23
|Other Income
|0.2
|
|-
|Total Income
|30.32
|38.24
|-20.71
|Total Expenses
|24.95
|32.93
|-24.23
|Operating Profit
|5.37
|5.31
|1.13
|Net Profit
|0.93
|1.51
|-38.41
|Equity Capital
|21.65
|20.59
| -
Blue Blends (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Blue Blends (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Blue Blends (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.15%
|-16.21%
|0.08%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-27.81%
|-31.28%
|-1.54%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|-25.09%
|-28.86%
|1.64%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|-27.21%
|-30.03%
|5.02%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|-51.82%
|-54.01%
|16.68%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|56.83%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.39%
Blue Blends (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|20.45
|
|22.40
|Week Low/High
|20.45
|
|26.00
|Month Low/High
|20.45
|
|32.00
|YEAR Low/High
|20.45
|
|64.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|120.00
Quick Links for Blue Blends (India):