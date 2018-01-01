You are here » Home
Blue Blends (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 502761
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BLUEBLENDS
|ISIN Code: INE113O01014
|
BSE
15:46 | 12 Mar
|
21.10
|
-0.30
(-1.40%)
|
OPEN
22.40
|
HIGH
22.40
|
LOW
20.45
|
NSE
15:27 | 12 Mar
|
20.95
|
-0.95
(-4.34%)
|
OPEN
22.85
|
HIGH
22.85
|
LOW
20.85
Filter:
Blue Blends (India) Ltd. (BLUEBLENDS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|164.92
|180.15
|176.21
|Operating Profit
|20.55
|23.39
|18.64
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.29
|0.39
|Interest
|11.34
|10.88
|9.13
|Depreciation
|2.22
|3.13
|4.46
|Profit Before Tax
|6.99
|9.38
|5.05
|Tax
|0.02
|0.70
|-0.43
|Profit After Tax
|6.97
|8.68
|5.48
|
|Share Capital
|29.59
|42.42
|42.42
|Reserves
|32.47
|25.98
|10.88
|Net Worth
|62.06
|68.40
|53.30
|Loans
|75.85
|66.40
|61.33
|Gross Block
|89.82
|89.30
|89.90
|Investments
|3.49
|12.99
|13.93
|Cash
|3.43
|8.21
|1.98
|Debtors
|43.18
|42.55
|42.69
|Net Working Capital
|107.80
|93.47
|69.20
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|12.46
|12.98
|10.58
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|4.23
|4.82
|3.11
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|3.33
|4.45
|2.82
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|5.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|1.24
|0.00
