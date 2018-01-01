JUST IN
Blue Blends (India) Ltd.

BSE: 502761 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BLUEBLENDS ISIN Code: INE113O01014
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 21.10 -0.30
(-1.40%)
OPEN

22.40

 HIGH

22.40

 LOW

20.45
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 20.95 -0.95
(-4.34%)
OPEN

22.85

 HIGH

22.85

 LOW

20.85
Blue Blends (India) Ltd. (BLUEBLENDS) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 164.92 180.15 176.21
Operating Profit 20.55 23.39 18.64
Other Income 0.04 0.29 0.39
Interest 11.34 10.88 9.13
Depreciation 2.22 3.13 4.46
Profit Before Tax 6.99 9.38 5.05
Tax 0.02 0.70 -0.43
Profit After Tax 6.97 8.68 5.48
 
Share Capital 29.59 42.42 42.42
Reserves 32.47 25.98 10.88
Net Worth 62.06 68.40 53.30
Loans 75.85 66.40 61.33
Gross Block 89.82 89.30 89.90
Investments 3.49 12.99 13.93
Cash 3.43 8.21 1.98
Debtors 43.18 42.55 42.69
Net Working Capital 107.80 93.47 69.20
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 12.46 12.98 10.58
Net Profit Margin (%) 4.23 4.82 3.11
Earning Per Share (Rs) 3.33 4.45 2.82
Dividend (%) 0.00 5.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 1.24 0.00
