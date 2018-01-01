Blue Chip India Ltd.
|BSE: 531936
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BLUECHIP
|ISIN Code: INE657B01025
|BSE 09:46 | 09 Mar
|0.21
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.21
|
HIGH
0.21
|
LOW
0.21
|NSE 15:06 | 08 Jul
|Blue Chip India Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|0.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.50
|VOLUME
|62873
|52-Week high
|0.55
|52-Week low
|0.20
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.45
|Buy Qty
|26427.00
|Sell Price
|0.50
|Sell Qty
|23463.00
About Blue Chip India Ltd.
Blue Chip India Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1985 and registered with the Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Haryana. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained by the Company from the Registrar of Companies on August 5, 1985. Later, the Company obtained the Order of Company Law Board, Northern Region Bench, New Delhi dated September 22, 1993 and shifted its registered office fr...> More
Blue Chip India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.31
Blue Chip India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.01
|0.12
|-91.67
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.01
|800
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.13
|-23.08
|Total Expenses
|0.1
|0.2
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-
|Equity Capital
|11.06
|11.06
|-
Blue Chip India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Linear Inds
|10.87
|4.92
|1.24
|Cindrella Fin.
|2.88
|4.73
|1.20
|Ekam Leasing
|3.96
|-4.58
|1.19
|Blue Chip India
|0.21
|0.00
|1.16
|Proaim Enterp.
|0.90
|0.00
|1.14
|Brijlaxmi Leas.
|0.20
|0.00
|1.13
|Jay Energy
|0.33
|0.00
|1.12
Blue Chip India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Blue Chip India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-19.23%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Blue Chip India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.21
|Week Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.21
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|40.00
