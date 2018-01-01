JUST IN
Blue Chip India Ltd.

BSE: 531936 Sector: Financials
NSE: BLUECHIP ISIN Code: INE657B01025
BSE 09:46 | 09 Mar 0.21 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.21

 HIGH

0.21

 LOW

0.21
NSE 15:06 | 08 Jul Blue Chip India Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 0.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.21
VOLUME 1000
52-Week high 0.35
52-Week low 0.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Blue Chip India Ltd.

Blue Chip India Ltd

Blue Chip India Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1985 and registered with the Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Haryana. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained by the Company from the Registrar of Companies on August 5, 1985. Later, the Company obtained the Order of Company Law Board, Northern Region Bench, New Delhi dated September 22, 1993 and shifted its registered office fr...> More

Blue Chip India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Blue Chip India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.01 0.12 -91.67
Other Income 0.09 0.01 800
Total Income 0.1 0.13 -23.08
Total Expenses 0.1 0.2 -50
Operating Profit -0.07 -
Net Profit -0.07 -
Equity Capital 11.06 11.06 -
Blue Chip India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Linear Inds 10.87 4.92 1.24
Cindrella Fin. 2.88 4.73 1.20
Ekam Leasing 3.96 -4.58 1.19
Blue Chip India 0.21 0.00 1.16
Proaim Enterp. 0.90 0.00 1.14
Brijlaxmi Leas. 0.20 0.00 1.13
Jay Energy 0.33 0.00 1.12
Blue Chip India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 11.24
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 64.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.12
Blue Chip India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -19.23% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Blue Chip India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.21
0.21
Week Low/High 0.21
0.00
Month Low/High 0.21
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.21
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
40.00

