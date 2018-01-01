Blue Chip India Ltd

Blue Chip India Limited was incorporated on June 27, 1985 and registered with the Registrar of Companies at Delhi & Haryana. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained by the Company from the Registrar of Companies on August 5, 1985. Later, the Company obtained the Order of Company Law Board, Northern Region Bench, New Delhi dated September 22, 1993 and shifted its registered office fr...> More