Blue Chip India Ltd.

BSE: 531936 Sector: Financials
NSE: BLUECHIP ISIN Code: INE657B01025
BSE 09:46 | 09 Mar 0.21 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.21

 HIGH

0.21

 LOW

0.21
NSE 15:06 | 08 Jul Blue Chip India Ltd
Blue Chip India Ltd. (BLUECHIP) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
23-08-2017 Book Closure 14-09-2017 20-09-2017 Annual General Meeting
30-08-2016 Book Closure 21-09-2016 27-09-2016 A.G.M.
26-08-2015 Book Closure 22-09-2015 29-09-2015 A.G.M.
26-08-2014 Book Closure 19-09-2014 26-09-2014 A.G.M.
22-08-2013 Book Closure 19-09-2013 26-09-2013 A.G.M.
23-08-2012 Book Closure 18-09-2012 25-09-2012 A.G.M.
23-08-2011 Book Closure 19-09-2011 26-09-2011 A.G.M.
13-08-2009 Book Closure 09-09-2009 15-09-2009 A.G.M.

