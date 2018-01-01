You are here » Home
Blue Chip India Ltd.
|BSE: 531936
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: BLUECHIP
|ISIN Code: INE657B01025
|
BSE
09:46 | 09 Mar
|
0.21
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.21
|
HIGH
0.21
|
LOW
0.21
|
NSE
15:06 | 08 Jul
|
Blue Chip India Ltd
|OPEN
|0.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.21
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.21
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.21
|CLOSE
|0.21
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|0.35
|52-Week low
|0.21
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Blue Chip India Ltd. (BLUECHIP) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|23-08-2017
|Book Closure
|14-09-2017
|20-09-2017
|Annual General Meeting
|30-08-2016
|Book Closure
|21-09-2016
|27-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|26-08-2015
|Book Closure
|22-09-2015
|29-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|26-08-2014
|Book Closure
|19-09-2014
|26-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|22-08-2013
|Book Closure
|19-09-2013
|26-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|23-08-2012
|Book Closure
|18-09-2012
|25-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|23-08-2011
|Book Closure
|19-09-2011
|26-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|13-08-2009
|Book Closure
|09-09-2009
|15-09-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Blue Chip India: