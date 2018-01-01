You are here » Home
Blue Circle Services Ltd.
|BSE: 508939
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE526K01031
|
BSE
LIVE
10:34 | 26 Feb
|
35.85
|
-0.70
(-1.92%)
|
OPEN
35.85
|
HIGH
35.85
|
LOW
35.85
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Blue Circle Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|35.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.55
|VOLUME
|17
|52-Week high
|43.50
|52-Week low
|35.85
|P/E
|8.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.85
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|35.85
|CLOSE
|36.55
|VOLUME
|17
|52-Week high
|43.50
|52-Week low
|35.85
|P/E
|8.85
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|35.85
|Sell Qty
|17.00
About Blue Circle Services Ltd.
Blue Circle Services Ltd
Blue Circle Services Limited provides financial advisory and services for corporate and HNI clients. Its services include investment banking, corporate finance, project finance, real estate and infrastructure, merchant banking, and trade finance. The company also invests in the capital market and mutual funds. It serves various industries, such as consumer, infrastructure, life sciences, media and...> More
Blue Circle Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Blue Circle Services Ltd - Financial Results
Blue Circle Services Ltd - Peer Group
Blue Circle Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Blue Circle Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.24%
|-0.80%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.38%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.80%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.19%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|-10.38%
|NA
|16.86%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.93%
|18.48%
Blue Circle Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|35.85
|
|35.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|35.85
|Month Low/High
|35.85
|
|37.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.85
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|850.00
