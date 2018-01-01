JUST IN
Blue Circle Services Ltd.

BSE: 508939 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE526K01031
BSE LIVE 10:34 | 26 Feb 35.85 -0.70
(-1.92%)
35.85

35.85

35.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Blue Circle Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 35.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 36.55
VOLUME 17
52-Week high 43.50
52-Week low 35.85
P/E 8.85
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 73
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 35.85
Sell Qty 17.00
About Blue Circle Services Ltd.

Blue Circle Services Ltd

Blue Circle Services Limited provides financial advisory and services for corporate and HNI clients. Its services include investment banking, corporate finance, project finance, real estate and infrastructure, merchant banking, and trade finance. The company also invests in the capital market and mutual funds. It serves various industries, such as consumer, infrastructure, life sciences, media and

Blue Circle Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.85
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   4.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 38.14
Announcement

Blue Circle Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -9.38 0.02 -47000
Operating Profit 9.38 -0.02 47000
Net Profit 9.35 -0.06 15683.33
Equity Capital 20.35 20.35 -
Blue Circle Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BFL Asset 73.80 0.00 75.28
Tirupati Fincorp 150.00 -3.16 74.10
Avonmore Capital 30.10 -3.22 73.05
Blue Circle Ser. 35.85 -1.92 72.95
Mangal Credit 3.73 3.61 72.03
Intec Capital 39.00 2.63 71.64
Authum Invest 61.90 -0.40 71.37
Blue Circle Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 3.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 71.92
Blue Circle Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.24% -0.80%
1 Month NA NA -1.38% -0.76%
3 Month NA NA 1.80% 1.07%
6 Month NA NA 5.19% 4.43%
1 Year -10.38% NA 16.86% 16.22%
3 Year NA NA 16.93% 18.48%

Blue Circle Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 35.85
35.85
Week Low/High 0.00
35.85
Month Low/High 35.85
37.00
YEAR Low/High 35.85
44.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
850.00

