You are here » Home
» » Blue Dart Express Ltd
Blue Dart Express Ltd.
|BSE: 526612
|Sector: Services
|NSE: BLUEDART
|ISIN Code: INE233B01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
4167.50
|
-59.60
(-1.41%)
|
OPEN
4216.00
|
HIGH
4226.95
|
LOW
4150.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
4179.65
|
-49.45
(-1.17%)
|
OPEN
4250.05
|
HIGH
4250.05
|
LOW
4130.00
|OPEN
|4216.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4227.10
|VOLUME
|210
|52-Week high
|5422.00
|52-Week low
|3830.65
|P/E
|74.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9,889
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4250.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4229.10
|VOLUME
|17643
|52-Week high
|5300.00
|52-Week low
|3830.00
|P/E
|74.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9,889
|Buy Price
|4155.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|4175.75
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|4216.00
|CLOSE
|4227.10
|VOLUME
|210
|52-Week high
|5422.00
|52-Week low
|3830.65
|P/E
|74.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9,889
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4250.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4229.10
|VOLUME
|17643
|52-Week high
|5300.00
|52-Week low
|3830.00
|P/E
|74.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9889.48
|Buy Price
|4155.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|4175.75
|Sell Qty
|5.00
Blue Dart Express Ltd. (BLUEDART) - Latest News & Headlines
-
12.10 am | 24 Oct 2017 | Business Standard
Revenue growth is expected to be better in the coming quarters
Quick Links for Blue Dart Express: