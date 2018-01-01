JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Blue Star Ltd

Blue Star Ltd.

BSE: 500067 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BLUESTARCO ISIN Code: INE472A01039
BSE LIVE 13:22 | 12 Mar 784.00 -9.70
(-1.22%)
OPEN

800.00

 HIGH

801.90

 LOW

783.70
NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar 785.00 -12.60
(-1.58%)
OPEN

800.00

 HIGH

800.00

 LOW

780.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 800.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 793.70
VOLUME 2486
52-Week high 845.00
52-Week low 541.25
P/E 62.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,526
Buy Price 784.00
Buy Qty 17.00
Sell Price 787.00
Sell Qty 150.00
OPEN 800.00
CLOSE 793.70
VOLUME 2486
52-Week high 845.00
52-Week low 541.25
P/E 62.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,526
Buy Price 784.00
Buy Qty 17.00
Sell Price 787.00
Sell Qty 150.00

About Blue Star Ltd.

Blue Star Ltd

Blue Star Ltd is India's largest central airconditioning company with a network of 24 offices, 5 modern manufacturing facilities and 650 dealers. The company fulfills the airconditioning needs of a large number of corporate and commercial customers and has also established leadership in the field of commercial refrigeration equipment ranging from water coolers to cold storages. Their other busines...> More

Blue Star Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7,526
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 62.92
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   375.00
Latest Dividend Date 26 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.94
Book Value / Share () [*S] 94.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 8.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Blue Star Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 981.3 917.8 6.92
Other Income 3.56 5.78 -38.41
Total Income 984.86 923.58 6.64
Total Expenses 929.97 883.89 5.21
Operating Profit 54.89 39.69 38.3
Net Profit 21 14.18 48.1
Equity Capital 19.18 19.1 -
> More on Blue Star Ltd Financials Results

Blue Star Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Honeywell Auto 15864.85 0.04 14024.53
Symphony 1790.70 0.04 12525.95
TTK Prestige 6615.05 -0.14 7640.38
Blue Star 784.00 -1.22 7526.40
Johnson Con. Hit 2483.65 5.35 6753.04
Bajaj Electrical 575.00 2.10 5867.87
IFB Inds. 1321.10 -1.85 5353.10
> More on Blue Star Ltd Peer Group

Blue Star Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.93
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 7.75
Insurance 0.12
Mutual Funds 20.78
Indian Public 26.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.15
> More on Blue Star Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Blue Star Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.81% 3.40% -0.10% -1.09%
1 Month 6.06% 5.43% -1.72% -1.06%
3 Month -2.32% -2.73% 1.46% 0.77%
6 Month -0.50% -1.24% 4.83% 4.12%
1 Year 42.86% 42.12% 16.46% 15.88%
3 Year 139.10% 149.64% 16.53% 18.13%

Blue Star Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 783.70
801.90
Week Low/High 760.50
818.00
Month Low/High 716.25
823.00
YEAR Low/High 541.25
845.00
All TIME Low/High 3.50
845.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Blue Star: