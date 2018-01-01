Blue Star Ltd.
|BSE: 500067
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BLUESTARCO
|ISIN Code: INE472A01039
|BSE LIVE 13:22 | 12 Mar
|784.00
|
-9.70
(-1.22%)
|
OPEN
800.00
|
HIGH
801.90
|
LOW
783.70
|NSE LIVE 13:30 | 12 Mar
|785.00
|
-12.60
(-1.58%)
|
OPEN
800.00
|
HIGH
800.00
|
LOW
780.00
|OPEN
|800.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|793.70
|VOLUME
|2486
|52-Week high
|845.00
|52-Week low
|541.25
|P/E
|62.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,526
|Buy Price
|784.00
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|787.00
|Sell Qty
|150.00
|OPEN
|800.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|797.60
|VOLUME
|32166
|52-Week high
|838.00
|52-Week low
|540.95
|P/E
|62.92
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,526
|Buy Price
|784.50
|Buy Qty
|11.00
|Sell Price
|785.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Blue Star Ltd.
Blue Star Ltd is India's largest central airconditioning company with a network of 24 offices, 5 modern manufacturing facilities and 650 dealers. The company fulfills the airconditioning needs of a large number of corporate and commercial customers and has also established leadership in the field of commercial refrigeration equipment ranging from water coolers to cold storages. Their other busines...> More
Blue Star Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7,526
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|62.92
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|375.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|26 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.94
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|94.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|8.34
News
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Blue Star Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Blue Star Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|981.3
|917.8
|6.92
|Other Income
|3.56
|5.78
|-38.41
|Total Income
|984.86
|923.58
|6.64
|Total Expenses
|929.97
|883.89
|5.21
|Operating Profit
|54.89
|39.69
|38.3
|Net Profit
|21
|14.18
|48.1
|Equity Capital
|19.18
|19.1
|-
Blue Star Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Honeywell Auto
|15864.85
|0.04
|14024.53
|Symphony
|1790.70
|0.04
|12525.95
|TTK Prestige
|6615.05
|-0.14
|7640.38
|Blue Star
|784.00
|-1.22
|7526.40
|Johnson Con. Hit
|2483.65
|5.35
|6753.04
|Bajaj Electrical
|575.00
|2.10
|5867.87
|IFB Inds.
|1321.10
|-1.85
|5353.10
Blue Star Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Blue Star Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|3.40%
|-0.10%
|-1.09%
|1 Month
|6.06%
|5.43%
|-1.72%
|-1.06%
|3 Month
|-2.32%
|-2.73%
|1.46%
|0.77%
|6 Month
|-0.50%
|-1.24%
|4.83%
|4.12%
|1 Year
|42.86%
|42.12%
|16.46%
|15.88%
|3 Year
|139.10%
|149.64%
|16.53%
|18.13%
Blue Star Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|783.70
|
|801.90
|Week Low/High
|760.50
|
|818.00
|Month Low/High
|716.25
|
|823.00
|YEAR Low/High
|541.25
|
|845.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.50
|
|845.00
