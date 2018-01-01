JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Blue Star Ltd

Blue Star Ltd.

BSE: 500067 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BLUESTARCO ISIN Code: INE472A01039
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 790.55 -3.15
(-0.40%)
OPEN

800.00

 HIGH

801.90

 LOW

783.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 789.95 -7.65
(-0.96%)
OPEN

800.00

 HIGH

800.00

 LOW

780.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 800.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 793.70
VOLUME 3030
52-Week high 845.00
52-Week low 541.25
P/E 63.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,589
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 800.00
CLOSE 793.70
VOLUME 3030
52-Week high 845.00
52-Week low 541.25
P/E 63.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,589
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Blue Star Ltd. (BLUESTARCO) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 42.02 37.66 62.94
Net Cash From Operating Activities 128.96 270.77 192.21
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 72.78 -72.55 -20.17
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -215.43 -193.87 -198.65
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -13.68 4.35 -26.61
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 28.33 42.02 36.33
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Blue Star: