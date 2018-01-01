You are here » Home » » Blue Star Ltd
Blue Star Ltd.
|BSE: 500067
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BLUESTARCO
|ISIN Code: INE472A01039
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|790.55
|
-3.15
(-0.40%)
|
OPEN
800.00
|
HIGH
801.90
|
LOW
783.70
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|789.95
|
-7.65
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
800.00
|
HIGH
800.00
|
LOW
780.00
Filter:
Blue Star Ltd. (BLUESTARCO) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|42.02
|37.66
|62.94
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|128.96
|270.77
|192.21
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|72.78
|-72.55
|-20.17
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-215.43
|-193.87
|-198.65
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-13.68
|4.35
|-26.61
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|28.33
|42.02
|36.33
