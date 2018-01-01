JUST IN
Blue Star Ltd.

BSE: 500067 Sector: Engineering
NSE: BLUESTARCO ISIN Code: INE472A01039
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 790.55 -3.15
(-0.40%)
OPEN

800.00

 HIGH

801.90

 LOW

783.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 789.95 -7.65
(-0.96%)
OPEN

800.00

 HIGH

800.00

 LOW

780.00
OPEN 800.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 793.70
VOLUME 3030
52-Week high 845.00
52-Week low 541.25
P/E 63.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7,589
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Blue Star Ltd. (BLUESTARCO) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE RECORD DATE EX-BONUS DATE Ratio
No record found.

