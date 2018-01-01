You are here » Home
» » Blue Star Ltd
Blue Star Ltd.
|BSE: 500067
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: BLUESTARCO
|ISIN Code: INE472A01039
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
790.55
|
-3.15
(-0.40%)
|
OPEN
800.00
|
HIGH
801.90
|
LOW
783.70
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
789.95
|
-7.65
(-0.96%)
|
OPEN
800.00
|
HIGH
800.00
|
LOW
780.00
|OPEN
|800.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|793.70
|VOLUME
|3030
|52-Week high
|845.00
|52-Week low
|541.25
|P/E
|63.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,589
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|800.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|797.60
|VOLUME
|93724
|52-Week high
|838.00
|52-Week low
|542.60
|P/E
|63.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,589
|Buy Price
|789.40
|Buy Qty
|275.00
|Sell Price
|789.45
|Sell Qty
|43.00
|OPEN
|800.00
|CLOSE
|793.70
|VOLUME
|3030
|52-Week high
|845.00
|52-Week low
|541.25
|P/E
|63.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7,589
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|800.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|797.60
|VOLUME
|93724
|52-Week high
|838.00
|52-Week low
|542.60
|P/E
|63.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7589.28
|Buy Price
|789.40
|Buy Qty
|275.00
|Sell Price
|789.45
|Sell Qty
|43.00
Blue Star Ltd. (BLUESTARCO) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|RECORD DATE
|EX-BONUS DATE
|Ratio
|No record found.
Quick Links for Blue Star: