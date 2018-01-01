Blue Star Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 532346
|Sector: IT
|NSE: BLUESTINFO
|ISIN Code: INE504B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 01 Jun
|Blue Star Infotech Ltd Not listed in BSE
|NSE 15:41 | 01 Jun
|Blue Star Infotech Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|288.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|286.00
|VOLUME
|1662
|52-Week high
|291.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|314
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Blue Star Infotech Ltd.
Blue Star Infotech Ltd., a part of Blue Star Group, a Rs.7,500 Million conglomerate that has interest in airconditioning and refrigeration and distribution of hi-technology professional electronics equipment, is in the business of providing software services. Originally Blue Star Infotech Ltd.(BSIL) commenced it's software services business operations in 1983 as a division to support Hewlett-P...> More
Blue Star Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|314
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*C]
|20.46
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*C]
|14.19
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|29 Jun 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*C]
|119.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*C]
|2.44
Blue Star Infotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|63.7
|66.58
|-4.33
|Other Income
|2.11
|1.77
|19.21
|Total Income
|65.81
|68.35
|-3.72
|Total Expenses
|63.57
|60.15
|5.69
|Operating Profit
|2.23
|8.2
|-72.8
|Net Profit
|0.24
|4.75
|-94.95
|Equity Capital
|10.8
|10.8
|-
Blue Star Infotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tanla Solutions
|33.15
|-0.90
|372.61
|63 Moons Tech.
|79.70
|-1.91
|367.42
|HOV Services
|263.10
|0.48
|329.93
|Blue Star Info.
|290.40
|1.54
|313.63
|Virinchi
|101.65
|-3.79
|286.86
|Excel Realty
|29.20
|4.47
|274.63
|Saksoft
|238.00
|3.01
|249.42
Blue Star Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Blue Star Infotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|37.11%
|35.90%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Blue Star Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|288.00
|
|291.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|291.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|291.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|291.00
|All TIME Low/High
|25.80
|
|400.00
