Blue Star Infotech Ltd

Blue Star Infotech Ltd., a part of Blue Star Group, a Rs.7,500 Million conglomerate that has interest in airconditioning and refrigeration and distribution of hi-technology professional electronics equipment, is in the business of providing software services. Originally Blue Star Infotech Ltd.(BSIL) commenced it's software services business operations in 1983 as a division to support Hewlett-P...> More