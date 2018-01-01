JUST IN
Blue Star Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 532346 Sector: IT
NSE: BLUESTINFO ISIN Code: INE504B01011
BSE 15:40 | 01 Jun Blue Star Infotech Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 15:41 | 01 Jun Blue Star Infotech Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 288.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 286.00
VOLUME 1662
52-Week high 291.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 14.19
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 314
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Blue Star Infotech Ltd.

Blue Star Infotech Ltd

Blue Star Infotech Ltd., a part of Blue Star Group, a Rs.7,500 Million conglomerate that has interest in airconditioning and refrigeration and distribution of hi-technology professional electronics equipment, is in the business of providing software services. Originally Blue Star Infotech Ltd.(BSIL) commenced it's software services business operations in 1983 as a division to support Hewlett-P...> More

Blue Star Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   314
EPS - TTM () [*C] 20.46
P/E Ratio (X) [*C] 14.19
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Jun 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 1.38
Book Value / Share () [*C] 119.02
P/B Ratio () [*C] 2.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Blue Star Infotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 63.7 66.58 -4.33
Other Income 2.11 1.77 19.21
Total Income 65.81 68.35 -3.72
Total Expenses 63.57 60.15 5.69
Operating Profit 2.23 8.2 -72.8
Net Profit 0.24 4.75 -94.95
Equity Capital 10.8 10.8 -
> More on Blue Star Infotech Ltd Financials Results

Blue Star Infotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tanla Solutions 33.15 -0.90 372.61
63 Moons Tech. 79.70 -1.91 367.42
HOV Services 263.10 0.48 329.93
Blue Star Info. 290.40 1.54 313.63
Virinchi 101.65 -3.79 286.86
Excel Realty 29.20 4.47 274.63
Saksoft 238.00 3.01 249.42
> More on Blue Star Infotech Ltd Peer Group

Blue Star Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.78
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 3.58
Insurance 1.94
Mutual Funds 6.04
Indian Public 27.80
Custodians 0.80
Other 8.03
> More on Blue Star Infotech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Blue Star Infotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 37.11% 35.90% 17.24% 19.01%

Blue Star Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 288.00
291.00
Week Low/High 0.00
291.00
Month Low/High 0.00
291.00
YEAR Low/High 0.00
291.00
All TIME Low/High 25.80
400.00

