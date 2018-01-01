You are here » Home
Blue Star Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 532346
|Sector: IT
|NSE: BLUESTINFO
|ISIN Code: INE504B01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 01 Jun
|
Blue Star Infotech Ltd
|
NSE
15:41 | 01 Jun
|
Blue Star Infotech Ltd
Blue Star Infotech Ltd. (BLUESTINFO) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|27-01-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19-10-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21-07-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Blue Star Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
|19-01-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23-07-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Dividend & Audited Results
|30-01-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
