JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Blue Star Infotech Ltd

Blue Star Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 532346 Sector: IT
NSE: BLUESTINFO ISIN Code: INE504B01011
BSE 15:40 | 01 Jun Blue Star Infotech Ltd
NSE 15:41 | 01 Jun Blue Star Infotech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 288.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 286.00
VOLUME 1662
52-Week high 291.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 14.19
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 314
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 288.00
CLOSE 286.00
VOLUME 1662
52-Week high 291.00
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 14.19
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 314
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Blue Star Infotech Ltd. (BLUESTINFO) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
27-01-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
19-10-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
21-07-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-05-2015 Board Meeting Blue Star Infotech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of D...
19-01-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
23-07-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-05-2014 Board Meeting Dividend & Audited Results
30-01-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
17-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
18-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
09-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
31-01-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Blue Star Infotech: