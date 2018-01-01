JUST IN
Blueblood Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 539637 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE562S01013
BSE 15:04 | 05 Mar 30.50 -1.00
(-3.17%)
OPEN

30.55

 HIGH

30.55

 LOW

30.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Blueblood Ventures Ltd
Blueblood Ventures Ltd. (BLUEBLOODVENTU) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
HDFC Bank 1866.70 13.50 0.73 14549.64
St Bk of India 252.85 -0.30 -0.12 10484.10
ICICI Bank 300.70 8.00 2.73 9801.09
H D F C 1854.95 36.50 2.01 7442.64
Rural Elec.Corp. 126.25 -1.80 -1.41 6245.76
Axis Bank 519.20 13.85 2.74 3679.28
Kotak Mah. Bank 1100.60 15.65 1.44 3411.50
Yes Bank 311.45 8.00 2.64 3330.10
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 512.50 15.70 3.16 2896.45
IndusInd Bank 1733.55 35.50 2.09 2867.89
Indiabulls Hous. 1212.75 12.50 1.04 2842.38
Power Fin.Corpn. 88.35 -4.80 -5.15 2126.39
LIC Housing Fin. 493.00 9.55 1.98 1931.05
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 15.15 0.92 1836.55
ICICI Pru Life 385.70 -5.10 -1.31 1682.23
Indian Bank 283.25 5.20 1.87 1405.68
Bank of Baroda 132.25 0.75 0.57 1383.14
Punjab Natl.Bank 94.60 -0.90 -0.94 1324.80
Shriram Trans. 1348.10 9.40 0.70 1257.34
Muthoot Finance 377.40 6.25 1.68 1179.83
