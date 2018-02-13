Bluechip Stockspin Ltd.
|BSE: 531713
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE337F01017
|BSE 12:17 | 18 Jan
|Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bluechip Stockspin Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.04
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.95
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|2.04
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Bluechip Stockspin Ltd.
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is engaged in finance and investments sector. The company was formerly known as Bluechip Stockspin Private Limited and changed its name to Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. in March 1995. Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.35
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
-
-
-
-
Regulation 40(9) Certificate For The Half Year Ended On September 2017
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.05
|5.05
|-
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kumbhat Fin.
|2.35
|-4.86
|1.12
|Jay Energy
|0.33
|0.00
|1.12
|Ushakiran Fin.
|4.30
|1.09
|Bluechip Stock.
|2.04
|4.62
|1.03
|TSL Industries
|2.14
|0.00
|1.02
|Bala Techno Glob
|0.19
|-5.00
|1.01
|VCK Cap. Mkt.
|1.10
|-0.90
|1.00
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.04
|
|2.04
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.04
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.04
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.04
|All TIME Low/High
|1.81
|
|24.00
