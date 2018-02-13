JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bluechip Stockspin Ltd

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd.

BSE: 531713 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE337F01017
BSE 12:17 | 18 Jan Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bluechip Stockspin Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.04
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.95
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 2.04
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.04
CLOSE 1.95
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 2.04
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Bluechip Stockspin Ltd.

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd is engaged in finance and investments sector. The company was formerly known as Bluechip Stockspin Private Limited and changed its name to Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. in March 1995. Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Ahmedabad, India....> More

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.35
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 5.05 5.05 -
> More on Bluechip Stockspin Ltd Financials Results

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kumbhat Fin. 2.35 -4.86 1.12
Jay Energy 0.33 0.00 1.12
Ushakiran Fin. 4.30 1.09
Bluechip Stock. 2.04 4.62 1.03
TSL Industries 2.14 0.00 1.02
Bala Techno Glob 0.19 -5.00 1.01
VCK Cap. Mkt. 1.10 -0.90 1.00
> More on Bluechip Stockspin Ltd Peer Group

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 70.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.96
> More on Bluechip Stockspin Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bluechip Stockspin Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.04
2.04
Week Low/High 0.00
2.04
Month Low/High 0.00
2.04
YEAR Low/High 0.00
2.04
All TIME Low/High 1.81
24.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bluechip Stockspin: