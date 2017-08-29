You are here » Home
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd.
|BSE: 531713
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE337F01017
|OPEN
|2.04
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.95
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|2.04
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. (BLUECHIPSTOCK) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|26-08-2017
|AGM
|23-09-2017
|Bluechip Stockspin Ltd has informed BSE that the Reg...
|24-08-2016
|AGM
|24-09-2016
|Bluechip Stockspin Ltd has informed BSE that the Reg...
|24-08-2015
|AGM
|26-09-2015
|AGM 26.09.2015Bluechip Stockspin Ltd has informed BS...
|12-09-2014
|AGM
|29-09-2014
|AGM 29.09.2014Bluechip Stockspin Ltd has informed BS...
|06-09-2013
|AGM
|30-09-2013
|AGM 30.09.2013
