You are here » Home » » Bluechip Stockspin Ltd
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd.
|BSE: 531713
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE337F01017
|BSE 12:17 | 18 Jan
|Bluechip Stockspin Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bluechip Stockspin Ltd
|OPEN
|2.04
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.95
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|2.04
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Bluechip Stockspin Ltd. (BLUECHIPSTOCK) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
A-301 Wall Street-II
Opp Orient Club Ellisbridge
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-79-65109990
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - bluchipstockspin@gmail.com
Quick Links for Bluechip Stockspin:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices