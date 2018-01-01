JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd.

BSE: 506981 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE472D01017
BSE LIVE 14:20 | 12 Mar 235.00 -10.40
(-4.24%)
OPEN

233.20

 HIGH

248.00

 LOW

233.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 233.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 245.40
VOLUME 3473
52-Week high 274.00
52-Week low 70.20
P/E 12.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46
Buy Price 235.00
Buy Qty 240.00
Sell Price 240.00
Sell Qty 20.00
OPEN 233.20
CLOSE 245.40
VOLUME 3473
52-Week high 274.00
52-Week low 70.20
P/E 12.65
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 46
Buy Price 235.00
Buy Qty 240.00
Sell Price 240.00
Sell Qty 20.00

About Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd.

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd

Incorporated on 17 Sep.'85 as a private limited company, Blue Chiptex Industries Ltd, formerly known as Blue Chip Tex-fuel Industries was converted into a public limited company on 25 Sep.'85. It was promoted by Balkrishna Rochlani, Vijay Rochlani, Shashi Rochlani, Jayant Modi and Manoj Modi. The company set up a texturising unit at Silvassa and an unit to manufacture fuel briquettes from agric...> More

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] 18.58
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.65
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.61
Book Value / Share () [*S] 61.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.43 30.82 50.65
Other Income 0.06 0.03 100
Total Income 46.49 30.85 50.7
Total Expenses 43.29 29.46 46.95
Operating Profit 3.2 1.39 130.22
Net Profit 1.59 0.46 245.65
Equity Capital 1.97 1.97 -
> More on Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Financials Results

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bengal Tea & Fab 53.00 2.32 47.75
Zenith Fibres 108.00 3.10 47.74
Anjani Synth. 31.50 0.00 46.46
Bluechip Tex Ind 235.00 -4.24 46.30
STL Global 16.75 -3.46 45.98
Himachal Fibres 5.32 -5.00 45.91
Mohit Inds. 32.35 -2.27 45.81
> More on Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Peer Group

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.62
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.37
> More on Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.19% NA 0.06% -0.86%
1 Month 40.55% NA -1.55% -0.82%
3 Month 105.15% NA 1.62% 1.00%
6 Month 169.96% NA 5.00% 4.37%
1 Year 153.92% NA 16.66% 16.15%
3 Year 770.37% NA 16.72% 18.41%

Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 233.20
248.00
Week Low/High 229.90
274.00
Month Low/High 167.20
274.00
YEAR Low/High 70.20
274.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
274.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bluechip Tex Industries: