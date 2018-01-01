You are here » Home
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506981
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE472D01017
|
BSE
LIVE
14:20 | 12 Mar
|
235.00
|
-10.40
(-4.24%)
|
OPEN
233.20
|
HIGH
248.00
|
LOW
233.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|233.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|245.40
|VOLUME
|3473
|52-Week high
|274.00
|52-Week low
|70.20
|P/E
|12.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|235.00
|Buy Qty
|240.00
|Sell Price
|240.00
|Sell Qty
|20.00
|OPEN
|233.20
|CLOSE
|245.40
|VOLUME
|3473
|52-Week high
|274.00
|52-Week low
|70.20
|P/E
|12.65
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|235.00
|Buy Qty
|240.00
|Sell Price
|240.00
|Sell Qty
|20.00
About Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd.
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
Incorporated on 17 Sep.'85 as a private limited company, Blue Chiptex Industries Ltd, formerly known as Blue Chip Tex-fuel Industries was converted into a public limited company on 25 Sep.'85. It was promoted by Balkrishna Rochlani, Vijay Rochlani, Shashi Rochlani, Jayant Modi and Manoj Modi.
The company set up a texturising unit at Silvassa and an unit to manufacture fuel briquettes from agric...> More
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.43
|30.82
|50.65
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.03
|100
|Total Income
|46.49
|30.85
|50.7
|Total Expenses
|43.29
|29.46
|46.95
|Operating Profit
|3.2
|1.39
|130.22
|Net Profit
|1.59
|0.46
|245.65
|Equity Capital
|1.97
|1.97
| -
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.19%
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|40.55%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|105.15%
|NA
|1.62%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|169.96%
|NA
|5.00%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|153.92%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|770.37%
|NA
|16.72%
|18.41%
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|233.20
|
|248.00
|Week Low/High
|229.90
|
|274.00
|Month Low/High
|167.20
|
|274.00
|YEAR Low/High
|70.20
|
|274.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|274.00
