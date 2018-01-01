You are here » Home
» » Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 506981
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE472D01017
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
234.05
|
-11.35
(-4.63%)
|
OPEN
233.20
|
HIGH
248.00
|
LOW
233.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|233.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|245.40
|VOLUME
|4255
|52-Week high
|274.00
|52-Week low
|70.20
|P/E
|12.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|234.05
|Sell Qty
|63.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|233.20
|CLOSE
|245.40
|VOLUME
|4255
|52-Week high
|274.00
|52-Week low
|70.20
|P/E
|12.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|234.05
|Sell Qty
|63.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|12.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46.11
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Bluechip Tex Industries Ltd. (BLUECHIPTEXIND) - Chairman Speech
Company chairman speech
|No Information Available.
Quick Links for Bluechip Tex Industries: