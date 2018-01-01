JUST IN
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.

BSE: 531420 Sector: Media
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE644K01016
BSE 15:16 | 09 Feb BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.72
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.81
VOLUME 538
52-Week high 1.90
52-Week low 1.05
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.72
Buy Qty 3.00
Sell Price 1.89
Sell Qty 100.00
About BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd

Originally incorporated by Kalyan Neogi and Prabir Kumar Sarkar as Interra Exim Pvt Ltd in Jul.'91, BMB Music and Magnetics was acquired by K C Bokadia and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'95. The company was engaged in trading activities till Dec.'94. It was trading in various cloth items such as suitings, shirtings, dress materials, etc. The company acquired music rights fo...> More

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.21
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.03 0.03 0
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.03 -
Net Profit -0.03 -0.03 0
Equity Capital 6.06 6.06 -
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Cinerad Communic 3.61 -5.00 1.88
Eduexel Infot. 2.20 4.76 1.86
Kome-on Commun. 0.90 -4.26 1.35
BMB Music 1.72 -4.97 1.04
Moving Picture 0.60 3.45 0.79
Universal Arts 0.79 3.95 0.79
Khyati Multimed. 0.50 0.00 0.54
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 12.18
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 53.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.33
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 7.50% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.72
1.72
Week Low/High 0.00
1.72
Month Low/High 0.00
1.72
YEAR Low/High 1.05
2.00
All TIME Low/High 0.71
54.00

