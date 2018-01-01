BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd

Originally incorporated by Kalyan Neogi and Prabir Kumar Sarkar as Interra Exim Pvt Ltd in Jul.'91, BMB Music and Magnetics was acquired by K C Bokadia and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'95. The company was engaged in trading activities till Dec.'94. It was trading in various cloth items such as suitings, shirtings, dress materials, etc. The company acquired music rights fo...> More