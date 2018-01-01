You are here » Home
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.
|BSE: 531420
|Sector: Media
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE644K01016
|
BSE
15:16 | 09 Feb
|
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.72
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.81
|VOLUME
|538
|52-Week high
|1.90
|52-Week low
|1.05
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.72
|Buy Qty
|3.00
|Sell Price
|1.89
|Sell Qty
|100.00
About BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd.
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd
Originally incorporated by Kalyan Neogi and Prabir Kumar Sarkar as Interra Exim Pvt Ltd in Jul.'91, BMB Music and Magnetics was acquired by K C Bokadia and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.'95.
The company was engaged in trading activities till Dec.'94. It was trading in various cloth items such as suitings, shirtings, dress materials, etc. The company acquired music rights fo...> More
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - Financial Results
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - Peer Group
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|7.50%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
BMB Music & Magnetics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.72
|
|1.72
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.72
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.72
|YEAR Low/High
|1.05
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.71
|
|54.00
