BNK Capital Markets Ltd.
|BSE: 500069
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE418C01012
|
BSE
LIVE
12:53 | 12 Mar
|
101.25
|
2.25
(2.27%)
|
OPEN
102.00
|
HIGH
104.80
|
LOW
101.25
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
BNK Capital Markets Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|102.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|99.00
|VOLUME
|341
|52-Week high
|157.75
|52-Week low
|42.50
|P/E
|10.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|101.25
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|103.70
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|102.00
|CLOSE
|99.00
|VOLUME
|341
|52-Week high
|157.75
|52-Week low
|42.50
|P/E
|10.05
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|101.25
|Buy Qty
|35.00
|Sell Price
|103.70
|Sell Qty
|50.00
About BNK Capital Markets Ltd.
BNK Capital Markets Ltd
BNK Capital Markets Ltd
Incorporated on 17th April 1986 as BNK Leasing Limited. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to the present one on 28th April, 1994. Promoted by B.N. Khandelwal, R.S. Khandelwal and Ajit Khandelwal. Presently engaged in the trading of securities, leasing, mobilisation of fixed deposit scheme of others companies, investments in securities for long term and short term, investment bankin...
BNK Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
BNK Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.29
|0.83
|537.35
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.01
|3300
|Total Income
|5.63
|0.84
|570.24
|Total Expenses
|4.43
|0.37
|1097.3
|Operating Profit
|1.2
|0.47
|155.32
|Net Profit
|0.96
|0.19
|405.26
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
| -
BNK Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group
BNK Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
BNK Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.95%
|NA
|-0.11%
|-1.07%
|1 Month
|-18.35%
|NA
|-1.73%
|-1.04%
|3 Month
|-11.96%
|NA
|1.45%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|-11.92%
|NA
|4.82%
|4.14%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.45%
|15.90%
|3 Year
|158.95%
|NA
|16.51%
|18.15%
BNK Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|101.25
|
|104.80
|Week Low/High
|99.00
|
|116.00
|Month Low/High
|99.00
|
|126.00
|YEAR Low/High
|42.50
|
|158.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.28
|
|158.00
