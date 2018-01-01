JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » BNK Capital Markets Ltd

BNK Capital Markets Ltd.

BSE: 500069 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE418C01012
BSE LIVE 12:53 | 12 Mar 101.25 2.25
(2.27%)
OPEN

102.00

 HIGH

104.80

 LOW

101.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan BNK Capital Markets Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 102.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 99.00
VOLUME 341
52-Week high 157.75
52-Week low 42.50
P/E 10.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 101
Buy Price 101.25
Buy Qty 35.00
Sell Price 103.70
Sell Qty 50.00
OPEN 102.00
CLOSE 99.00
VOLUME 341
52-Week high 157.75
52-Week low 42.50
P/E 10.05
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 101
Buy Price 101.25
Buy Qty 35.00
Sell Price 103.70
Sell Qty 50.00

About BNK Capital Markets Ltd.

BNK Capital Markets Ltd

Incorporated on 17th April 1986 as BNK Leasing Limited. Subsequently, the name of the company was changed to the present one on 28th April, 1994. Promoted by B.N. Khandelwal, R.S. Khandelwal and Ajit Khandelwal. Presently engaged in the trading of securities, leasing, mobilisation of fixed deposit scheme of others companies, investments in securities for long term and short term, investment bankin...> More

BNK Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   101
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 10.05
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 56.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

BNK Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.29 0.83 537.35
Other Income 0.34 0.01 3300
Total Income 5.63 0.84 570.24
Total Expenses 4.43 0.37 1097.3
Operating Profit 1.2 0.47 155.32
Net Profit 0.96 0.19 405.26
Equity Capital 10 10 -
> More on BNK Capital Markets Ltd Financials Results

BNK Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prime Securities 42.35 -2.19 112.31
Srestha Finvest 13.75 4.17 103.12
Arnold Holdings 6.76 4.16 101.67
BNK Capital 101.25 2.27 101.25
Ausom Enter. 73.60 11.77 100.24
Master Trust 91.80 0.00 99.88
Sulabh Engineers 9.84 0.00 98.89
> More on BNK Capital Markets Ltd Peer Group

BNK Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.77
Custodians 0.00
Other 28.26
> More on BNK Capital Markets Ltd Share Holding Pattern

BNK Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.95% NA -0.11% -1.07%
1 Month -18.35% NA -1.73% -1.04%
3 Month -11.96% NA 1.45% 0.78%
6 Month -11.92% NA 4.82% 4.14%
1 Year NA NA 16.45% 15.90%
3 Year 158.95% NA 16.51% 18.15%

BNK Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 101.25
104.80
Week Low/High 99.00
116.00
Month Low/High 99.00
126.00
YEAR Low/High 42.50
158.00
All TIME Low/High 0.28
158.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BNK Capital Markets: