BNR Udyog Ltd.
|BSE: 530809
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE355C01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|30.70
|
0.20
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
32.00
|
LOW
27.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|BNR Udyog Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.50
|VOLUME
|133
|52-Week high
|62.40
|52-Week low
|24.30
|P/E
|44.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|30.70
|Sell Qty
|101.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|44.49
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About BNR Udyog Ltd.
BNR Udyog Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in carrying on medical transcription, construction and financial activities. The Company is focusing on medical transcription and real estate. The Company is organized in three segments: medical transcription, financial activities/others and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The Company is divided into two geogr...> More
BNR Udyog Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|44.49
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|7.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|01 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.76
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.93
BNR Udyog Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.35
|1.7
|-79.41
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|0.38
|1.74
|-78.16
|Total Expenses
|0.33
|1.54
|-78.57
|Operating Profit
|0.05
|0.2
|-75
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.14
|-107.14
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
BNR Udyog Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ace Soft. Exp.
|22.45
|0.00
|10.51
|OFS Technologies
|15.80
|-5.95
|10.13
|Info-Drive Softw
|0.15
|0.00
|9.83
|BNR Udyog
|30.70
|0.66
|9.21
|7Seas Enter.
|7.74
|4.88
|8.60
|Commex Tech.
|0.54
|-3.57
|8.38
|Cat Tech.
|1.04
|-4.59
|8.26
BNR Udyog Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BNR Udyog Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.86%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-5.68%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.85%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.36%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-34.68%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|4.42%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
BNR Udyog Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.45
|
|32.00
|Week Low/High
|25.85
|
|32.00
|Month Low/High
|25.85
|
|35.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.30
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.28
|
|62.00
