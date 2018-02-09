JUST IN
BNR Udyog Ltd.

BSE: 530809 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE355C01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 30.70 0.20
(0.66%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

32.00

 LOW

27.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan BNR Udyog Ltd Not listed in NSE
About BNR Udyog Ltd.

BNR Udyog Ltd

BNR Udyog Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in carrying on medical transcription, construction and financial activities. The Company is focusing on medical transcription and real estate. The Company is organized in three segments: medical transcription, financial activities/others and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). The Company is divided into two geogr...> More

BNR Udyog Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.49
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   7.00
Latest Dividend Date 01 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.76
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BNR Udyog Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.35 1.7 -79.41
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 0.38 1.74 -78.16
Total Expenses 0.33 1.54 -78.57
Operating Profit 0.05 0.2 -75
Net Profit -0.01 0.14 -107.14
Equity Capital 3 3 -
BNR Udyog Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ace Soft. Exp. 22.45 0.00 10.51
OFS Technologies 15.80 -5.95 10.13
Info-Drive Softw 0.15 0.00 9.83
BNR Udyog 30.70 0.66 9.21
7Seas Enter. 7.74 4.88 8.60
Commex Tech. 0.54 -3.57 8.38
Cat Tech. 1.04 -4.59 8.26
BNR Udyog Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.70
BNR Udyog Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.86% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -5.68% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.85% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.36% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -34.68% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 4.42% NA 17.24% 19.01%

BNR Udyog Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.45
32.00
Week Low/High 25.85
32.00
Month Low/High 25.85
35.00
YEAR Low/High 24.30
62.00
All TIME Low/High 2.28
62.00

