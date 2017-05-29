BNR Udyog Ltd.

To

The Members of

M/s. BNR UDYOG LIMITED Hyderabad

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of BNR Udyog Limited (‘theCompany') which comprises the balance sheet as at 31 March 2017 the statement of profitand loss the statement of cash flows for the year ended and a summary of the significantaccounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial positionfinancial performance cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read withrelevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records inaccordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company andfor preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application ofappropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable andprudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness ofthe accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financialstatements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whetherdue to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on ouraudit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified underSection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts andthe disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on theauditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of thefinancial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments theauditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating theappropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accountingestimates made by the management as well as evaluating the overall presentation of thefinancial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the financial position of the Company as at 31March 2017 and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year ended on thatdate.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act we givein the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of theorder.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet the Statement of Profit and Loss the Statement of Cash Flowsand the dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AccountingStandards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rule issuedthereunder;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31March 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors isdisqualified as on 31 March 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 read withCompanies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules 2017 in our opinion and to the best ofour information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contractsfor which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company; and

iv. the Company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as toholdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8 November2016 to 30 December 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accountsmaintained by the Company.

For LAXMINIWAS & JAIN Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 001859S Sd/- SURESH KUMAR JAIN Place : Hyderabad Partner Date : 29.05.2017 Membership No. 018465

Annexure - A to the Auditors' Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors' Report to the members of the Companyon the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2017 we report that:

(i)(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us the fixed assets have been physically verified by themanagement according to the phased program designed to cover all the fixed assets over theyear. In respect of fixed assets verified according to this program which we considerreasonable no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the records of the Company the title deeds of immovable properties areheld in the name of the Company.

(ii) As explained to us inventories have been physically verified during the year bythe management.

In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable. The Company is maintainingproper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physicalverification.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has notgranted any loans to any of the parties covered in the register maintained under Section189 of the Companies Act 2013 (‘the Act').

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act with respectto the loans and investments made.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has notaccepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any otherrelevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us the Central Governmenthas not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act forany of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis ofour examination of the records of the Company the Company is regular in depositingundisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund Employee's State Insurance IncomeTax Sales Tax Value Added Tax Duty of Customs Service Tax Cess and other materialstatutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues ofSales Tax Duty of Excise Service tax and Value Added Tax which have not been depositedwith the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except Income Tax amounting toRs. 2435980/- for which the appeal is pending with the Appellate Authority.

(viii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and information andexplanations given to us the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans orborrowings to financial institution bank or government during the year. The Company hasnot issued any debentures.

(ix) According to the records of the Company examined by us and information andexplanations given to us the Company did not raise any money by way of initial publicoffer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year.Accordingly paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us no fraud by the Companyor on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during thecourse of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on ourexamination of the records the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration inaccordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 readwith Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is notapplicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company transactions with the related parties are incompliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of suchtransactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicableaccounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has not made any preferentialallotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures duringthe year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on ourexamination of the records of the Company the Company has not entered into non-cashtransactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly paragraph 3(xv) ofthe Order is not applicable.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us in our opinion theCompany is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of IndiaAct 1934.

Annexure - B to the Auditor's Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BNR UdyogLimited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2017 in conjunction with our audit of thefinancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI'). Theseresponsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficientconduct of its business including adherence to Company's policies the safeguarding ofits assets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financialinformation as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemedto be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extentapplicable to an audit of internal financial controls both applicable to an audit ofInternal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetheradequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A Company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations ofmanagement and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition use or disposition of theCompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.

Explanatory paragraph

We also have audited in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India as specified under Section 143(10) of theAct the financial statements of BNR Udyog Limited which comprise the BalanceSheet as at March 31 2017 and the related Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash FlowStatement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies andother explanatory information and our report as of date expressed an unqualified opinionthereon.