Bobshell Electrodes Ltd.

BSE: 526925 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896B01011
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bobshell Electrodes Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bobshell Electrodes Ltd

Bobshell Electrodes Ltd. (BOBSHELLELECT) - Company Information

Bobshell Electrodes Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Shailesh M Joshi
Director : Kamlesh M Shah
Director : Anish D Bodawala
Director : Mudraben P Pathak
Company Secretary : Parakh Neel Patel
AUDITOR : DJNV & Co
IND NAME : Electrodes - Welding Equipment
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
B505 Fairdeal House Navrangpur, Nr Swastik Char Rasta,Ahmedabad,Gujarat-380009
Ph :
WEBSITE : http://www.bobshell.net
E-mail :

