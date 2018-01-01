You are here » Home » » Bobshell Electrodes Ltd
Bobshell Electrodes Ltd.
|BSE: 526925
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896B01011
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Bobshell Electrodes Ltd. (BOBSHELLELECT) - Company Information
Bobshell Electrodes Ltd
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman & Managing Director :
|Shailesh M Joshi
|Director :
|Kamlesh M Shah
|Director :
|Anish D Bodawala
|Director :
|Mudraben P Pathak
|Company Secretary :
|Parakh Neel Patel
|AUDITOR :
|DJNV & Co
|IND NAME :
|Electrodes - Welding Equipment
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|B505 Fairdeal House Navrangpur, Nr Swastik Char Rasta,Ahmedabad,Gujarat-380009
|Ph :
|WEBSITE : http://www.bobshell.net
|E-mail :
