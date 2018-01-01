JUST IN
Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 524370 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BODALCHEM ISIN Code: INE338D01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 125.95 -4.05
(-3.12%)
OPEN

131.00

 HIGH

131.95

 LOW

125.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 126.15 -3.75
(-2.89%)
OPEN

131.50

 HIGH

132.10

 LOW

125.05
About Bodal Chemicals Ltd.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'86 as a private limited company, Dintex Dyechem was subsequently converted into a public limited company. It is promoted by Dinesh Shah. The company is engaged in the manufacture of dyes and dye intermediates at Vatwa, Gujarat. Commercial production commenced in 1986. In 1993, the company diversified into the manufacture of vinyl sulphone (inst. cap. : 1800 tpa) for captive...> More

Bodal Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,539
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.88
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.55
Book Value / Share () [*S] 52.24
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bodal Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 304.07 275.68 10.3
Other Income 2.26 6.61 -65.81
Total Income 306.33 282.29 8.52
Total Expenses 251.52 222.84 12.87
Operating Profit 54.81 59.45 -7.8
Net Profit 30.54 33.57 -9.03
Equity Capital 24.44 21.82 -
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thirumalai Chem. 1848.95 0.04 1893.32
Balaji Amines 572.50 -0.61 1854.90
Elantas Beck 2026.95 0.47 1607.37
Bodal Chemicals 125.95 -3.12 1539.11
Fairchem Speci. 389.30 3.13 1464.16
India Glycols 458.65 1.25 1419.98
Seya Indus. 571.90 2.93 1406.87
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.92
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 7.86
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 6.10
Indian Public 22.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.17
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.98% -7.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.92% -16.32% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -26.09% -25.71% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -26.82% -25.66% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -6.91% -5.51% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 247.45% 232.85% 17.24% 19.01%

Bodal Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 125.10
131.95
Week Low/High 125.10
137.00
Month Low/High 125.10
154.00
YEAR Low/High 125.10
194.00
All TIME Low/High 0.18
194.00

