Bodal Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 524370
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BODALCHEM
|ISIN Code: INE338D01028
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|125.95
|
-4.05
(-3.12%)
|
OPEN
131.00
|
HIGH
131.95
|
LOW
125.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|126.15
|
-3.75
(-2.89%)
|
OPEN
131.50
|
HIGH
132.10
|
LOW
125.05
About Bodal Chemicals Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'86 as a private limited company, Dintex Dyechem was subsequently converted into a public limited company. It is promoted by Dinesh Shah. The company is engaged in the manufacture of dyes and dye intermediates at Vatwa, Gujarat. Commercial production commenced in 1986. In 1993, the company diversified into the manufacture of vinyl sulphone (inst. cap. : 1800 tpa) for captive...> More
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,539
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.88
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.55
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|52.24
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.41
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|304.07
|275.68
|10.3
|Other Income
|2.26
|6.61
|-65.81
|Total Income
|306.33
|282.29
|8.52
|Total Expenses
|251.52
|222.84
|12.87
|Operating Profit
|54.81
|59.45
|-7.8
|Net Profit
|30.54
|33.57
|-9.03
|Equity Capital
|24.44
|21.82
|-
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Thirumalai Chem.
|1848.95
|0.04
|1893.32
|Balaji Amines
|572.50
|-0.61
|1854.90
|Elantas Beck
|2026.95
|0.47
|1607.37
|Bodal Chemicals
|125.95
|-3.12
|1539.11
|Fairchem Speci.
|389.30
|3.13
|1464.16
|India Glycols
|458.65
|1.25
|1419.98
|Seya Indus.
|571.90
|2.93
|1406.87
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|-7.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.92%
|-16.32%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-26.09%
|-25.71%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-26.82%
|-25.66%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-6.91%
|-5.51%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|247.45%
|232.85%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bodal Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|125.10
|
|131.95
|Week Low/High
|125.10
|
|137.00
|Month Low/High
|125.10
|
|154.00
|YEAR Low/High
|125.10
|
|194.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|
|194.00
