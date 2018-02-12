You are here » Home
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.
|BSE: 501430
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE691K01017
|
BSE
LIVE
10:41 | 12 Mar
|
2301.20
|
-48.80
(-2.08%)
|
OPEN
2301.20
|
HIGH
2301.20
|
LOW
2301.20
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2301.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2350.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|3100.00
|52-Week low
|1450.00
|P/E
|30.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|2301.20
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2449.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|2301.20
|CLOSE
|2350.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|3100.00
|52-Week low
|1450.00
|P/E
|30.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|46
|Buy Price
|2301.20
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|2449.95
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd., the Mumbai based company is engaged as dealers in Cars Twowheelers and their Spareparts.
In the year 2000-01, the company terminated its dealership for Fiat India and Premier Automobiles Ltd. In the same year it got the dealership of Hyundai Cars manufactured by Hyundai Motors India Ltd and start selling cars in the month of April 2001.
It's diversification...> More
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - Financial Results
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - Peer Group
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-16.05%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|22.27%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|47.11%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.38%
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2301.20
|
|2301.20
|Week Low/High
|2244.10
|
|2400.00
|Month Low/High
|2211.25
|
|2756.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1450.00
|
|3100.00
|All TIME Low/High
|39.05
|
|3100.00
