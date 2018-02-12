JUST IN
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.

BSE: 501430 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE691K01017
BSE LIVE 10:41 | 12 Mar 2301.20 -48.80
(-2.08%)
OPEN

2301.20

 HIGH

2301.20

 LOW

2301.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd., the Mumbai based company is engaged as dealers in Cars Twowheelers and their Spareparts. In the year 2000-01, the company terminated its dealership for Fiat India and Premier Automobiles Ltd. In the same year it got the dealership of Hyundai Cars manufactured by Hyundai Motors India Ltd and start selling cars in the month of April 2001.

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   46
EPS - TTM () [*S] 76.00
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 30.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 25 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.17
Book Value / Share () [*S] 689.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.86 1.64 13.41
Other Income 0.18 0.26 -30.77
Total Income 2.04 1.9 7.37
Total Expenses 1.3 1.28 1.56
Operating Profit 0.74 0.62 19.35
Net Profit 0.46 0.42 9.52
Equity Capital 0.2 0.2 -
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sharika Enterpr. 48.50 0.00 52.53
Tinna Rubber 61.15 -3.24 52.34
Divinus Fabrics 116.90 -2.58 52.14
Bombay Cycle 2301.20 -2.08 46.02
Trident Texofab 109.65 1.53 43.86
W H Brady 170.00 -1.16 43.35
Negotium Intl. 10.93 4.59 42.85
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.46
Banks/FIs 1.28
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 1.24
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.18
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.88%
1 Month -16.05% NA -1.57% -0.85%
3 Month 22.27% NA 1.61% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.34%
1 Year 47.11% NA 16.64% 16.12%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.38%

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2301.20
2301.20
Week Low/High 2244.10
2400.00
Month Low/High 2211.25
2756.00
YEAR Low/High 1450.00
3100.00
All TIME Low/High 39.05
3100.00

