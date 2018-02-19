JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd.

BSE: 500020 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BOMDYEING ISIN Code: INE032A01023
BSE 15:58 | 12 Mar 241.10 -1.30
(-0.54%)
OPEN

247.00

 HIGH

249.90

 LOW

237.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 241.45 -1.35
(-0.56%)
OPEN

248.00

 HIGH

248.75

 LOW

237.55
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 247.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 242.40
VOLUME 585725
52-Week high 304.20
52-Week low 58.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,980
Buy Price 241.10
Buy Qty 3977.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 247.00
CLOSE 242.40
VOLUME 585725
52-Week high 304.20
52-Week low 58.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4,980
Buy Price 241.10
Buy Qty 3977.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd. (BOMDYEING) - News Sector

Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: