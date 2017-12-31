JUST IN
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 509470 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE LIVE 10:00 | 17 Oct Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5680.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5410.00
VOLUME 5
52-Week high 5680.50
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 13.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 85
Buy Price 5680.50
Buy Qty 75.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd.

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd

Bombay Oxygen Corporation (BOCL) was incorporated in 1960 to manufacture and market industrial gases. Shyam M Ruia is the chairman of the company. The company's manufacturing facilities are located in Nagpur, Tarapur, Pune, Nira, Khopoli, Kalwe and Mulund, all in Maharashtra. BOCL has a collaboration with General Electrodes and Equipments, Germany. The company has also entered into an agreemen...

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   85
EPS - TTM () [*S] 415.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 13.66
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14388.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.71 3.89 -81.75
Other Income 7.16 0.23 3013.04
Total Income 7.87 4.12 91.02
Total Expenses 2.1 7.05 -70.21
Operating Profit 5.77 -2.93 296.93
Net Profit 2.95 -2.42 221.9
Equity Capital 1.5 1.5 -
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nikhil Adhesives 243.00 -6.97 94.53
Cochin Minerals 120.00 -1.03 93.96
Narmada Gelatine 152.60 -2.18 92.32
Bombay Oxygen 5680.50 5.00 85.21
Mysore Petro 125.00 -1.92 82.25
Alkali Metals 78.45 2.28 79.86
Punjab Alkalies 29.40 1.55 79.79
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.29
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.09
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.32% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.30% -0.64%
3 Month NA NA 1.89% 1.19%
6 Month NA NA 5.28% 4.56%
1 Year NA NA 16.96% 16.36%
3 Year NA NA 17.03% 18.62%

Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5680.50
5680.50
Week Low/High 0.00
5680.50
Month Low/High 0.00
5680.50
YEAR Low/High 0.00
5680.50
All TIME Low/High 150.00
13007.00

