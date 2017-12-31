You are here » Home
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 509470
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE
LIVE
10:00 | 17 Oct
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5680.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5410.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|5680.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|13.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|5680.50
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|5680.50
|CLOSE
|5410.00
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|5680.50
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|13.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|85
|Buy Price
|5680.50
|Buy Qty
|75.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd.
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd
Bombay Oxygen Corporation (BOCL) was incorporated in 1960 to manufacture and market industrial gases. Shyam M Ruia is the chairman of the company. The company's manufacturing facilities are located in Nagpur, Tarapur, Pune, Nira, Khopoli, Kalwe and Mulund, all in Maharashtra.
BOCL has a collaboration with General Electrodes and Equipments, Germany. The company has also entered into an agreemen...> More
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.71
|3.89
|-81.75
|Other Income
|7.16
|0.23
|3013.04
|Total Income
|7.87
|4.12
|91.02
|Total Expenses
|2.1
|7.05
|-70.21
|Operating Profit
|5.77
|-2.93
|296.93
|Net Profit
|2.95
|-2.42
|221.9
|Equity Capital
|1.5
|1.5
| -
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.32%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.30%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.89%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.28%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.96%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.03%
|18.62%
Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5680.50
|
|5680.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5680.50
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5680.50
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|5680.50
|All TIME Low/High
|150.00
|
|13007.00
