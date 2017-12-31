Bombay Oxygen Corporation Ltd

Bombay Oxygen Corporation (BOCL) was incorporated in 1960 to manufacture and market industrial gases. Shyam M Ruia is the chairman of the company. The company's manufacturing facilities are located in Nagpur, Tarapur, Pune, Nira, Khopoli, Kalwe and Mulund, all in Maharashtra. BOCL has a collaboration with General Electrodes and Equipments, Germany. The company has also entered into an agreemen...> More