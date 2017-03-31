Bombay Talkies Ltd.
|BSE: 511246
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE910D01024
|BSE LIVE 14:12 | 11 Jul
|Bombay Talkies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bombay Talkies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.73
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.73
|VOLUME
|21
|52-Week high
|1.73
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.73
|Sell Qty
|2987.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bombay Talkies Ltd.
Bombay Talkies Limited engages in the development of computer software products in India. It also deals in shares and securities. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Bombay Talkies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.01
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.71
Announcement
-
-
PCS Certificate For Transfer/Transmission/Transposition Under Reg 40(10) Of LODR 2015
-
PCS Certificate For Transfer/Transmission/Transposition Under Reg 40(10) Of LODR 2015
-
-
-
Bombay Talkies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-
|Equity Capital
|5.4
|5.4
|-
Bombay Talkies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Golden Capital
|30.65
|2.34
|9.75
|Alpha Graphic
|2.39
|-4.78
|9.52
|Global Cap.Mkt.
|3.80
|0.00
|9.46
|Insta Finance
|4.67
|4.94
|9.34
|Bombay Talkies
|1.73
|0.00
|9.34
|Nam Securities
|30.55
|4.98
|9.32
|Apoorva Leasing
|4.60
|-1.08
|9.19
Bombay Talkies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bombay Talkies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.38%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.24%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.95%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.34%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.03%
|16.35%
|3 Year
|-78.72%
|NA
|17.09%
|18.62%
Bombay Talkies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.73
|
|1.73
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.73
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.73
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.73
|All TIME Low/High
|0.11
|
|27.00
