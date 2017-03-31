JUST IN
Bombay Talkies Ltd.

BSE: 511246 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE910D01024
BSE LIVE 14:12 | 11 Jul Bombay Talkies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bombay Talkies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.73
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.73
VOLUME 21
52-Week high 1.73
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.73
Sell Qty 2987.00
About Bombay Talkies Ltd.

Bombay Talkies Ltd

Bombay Talkies Limited engages in the development of computer software products in India. It also deals in shares and securities. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Bombay Talkies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bombay Talkies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 5.4 5.4 -
Bombay Talkies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Golden Capital 30.65 2.34 9.75
Alpha Graphic 2.39 -4.78 9.52
Global Cap.Mkt. 3.80 0.00 9.46
Insta Finance 4.67 4.94 9.34
Bombay Talkies 1.73 0.00 9.34
Nam Securities 30.55 4.98 9.32
Apoorva Leasing 4.60 -1.08 9.19
Bombay Talkies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.44
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 58.61
Bombay Talkies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.38% -0.68%
1 Month NA NA -1.24% -0.65%
3 Month NA NA 1.95% 1.18%
6 Month NA NA 5.34% 4.55%
1 Year NA NA 17.03% 16.35%
3 Year -78.72% NA 17.09% 18.62%

Bombay Talkies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.73
1.73
Week Low/High 0.00
1.73
Month Low/High 0.00
1.73
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.73
All TIME Low/High 0.11
27.00

